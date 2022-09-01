scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Karan Johar scandalised after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan’s mother: ‘She never…’

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon were the latest guests to feature on Koffee with Karan.

Tiger ShroffTiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Koffee With Karan (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

Actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff featured on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan. The Heropanti duo discussed their personal and professional lives and made some surprising revelations. Kriti revealed that she auditioned for Student of the Year. Tiger also explained why he had never made a ‘move’ on Kriti, who responded by taking playful pot-shots at Tiger, explaining why she would never want to date him. Tiger agreed that he has ‘zero game’.

In the episode, Karan kept prodding Kriti about whether something was cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. While Kriti didn’t spell things out, she hinted later that some flirting might be happening between the two.

Meanwhile, rumours about Tiger’s fractured relationship with Disha Patani were also brought up. On KwK, Tiger re-affirmed his single status, and added that he wasn’t until recently. He said, “I am single. I think so at least, and I am currently looking around.” He stuck firmly to his stance that he and Disha Patani have always been good friends and during the game round of the show, in which they were required to call celebrities, he called Disha.

However, the highlight came during the final quiz round. Karan asked them to name the female actor who has played both Amitabh Bachchan’s mother and lover on screen. Tiger answered uncertainly, “Rekha ma’am?” Karan spluttered in shock for a while and then said, “What? She never… played his mother,” and then cited Waheeda Rahman and Rakhee as the correct answer.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon had starred in the successful 2014 film Heropanti, and the two stars have gone on to carve a niche for themselves in Bollywood. Heropanti 2 was released this year and was unanimously panned by critics. The two will be seen together in Ganapath.

The seventh season of Koffee with Karan has already featured Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal and  Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 01:11:15 am
