Koffee with Karan Season 7: Gauri Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s habit that annoys her the most, asks Suhana not to date 2 boys at the same time

It’s time for the Koffee with Karan episode that most fans have waited for — the one that features Gauri Khan with the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ cast — Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, even though Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan are missing. In the new promo, Karan Johar quizzes Gauri on what advice she would give Suhana Khan about dating, and what film title could be attributed to her love story with Shah Rukh Khan. She also revealed the one habit of her husband that annoys her the most.

Talking about SRK and how he has the habit of seeing of guests till their car, Gauri said it makes her feel like the party is happening outside Mannat rather than inside it. “He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!”, vented Gauri Khan.

Karan also asked Gauri about dating advice for Suhana and she answered, “Never date more than two guys at the same time.” Maheep is asked about the actor she would like to team up with on screen and she answers confidently, “Hrithik Roshan,” to which Karan Johar trolled her and said, “Really, what guts you have to say that.” When Gauri is asked about the film title for her love story with SRK, she said, “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaenge. I loved that film.” KJo then said, “And yours was quite a turbulent love story,” to which Gauri acquiesced. At the end of the promo, during the ‘call anyone’ segment, Gauri calls SRK, and we get to hear his voice saying, “Hi Karan!”

Gauri Khan featured on the reality show, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan. The show recently aired its second season, which saw successful ratings.

This season has several high-profile guests as usual, including Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Koffee with Karan is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.