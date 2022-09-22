Koffee with Karan 7: Gauri Khan addresses Aryan Khan’s arrest, says ‘Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through’

Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey were the latest guests to grace Karan Johar’s controversial chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7. The trio, who were seen in the reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, opened up about their personal and professional lives, in the midst of much banter and laughter.

During the episode, host Karan brought up, albeit indirectly, the topic of Gauri’s son Aryan’s arrest last year. He said, “It has been such a tough ride for him, and you all have emerged so strongly. I know you as a mother. We are members of the same family and I am a member of the same family. And, it hasn’t been easy, and Gauri, you have emerged stronger than ever.” Gauri replied, “Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through. But where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space. We feel loved. All our friends, and so many people whom we didn’t know, so many messages and so much of love. We feel blessed. We are grateful to everyone who helped us.” Aryan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an alleged drug bust onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai Coast in October last year. After spending 25 days in jail, he was released on bail. Aryan was later cleared of all charges.

During the rapid-fire round, Gauri Khan mentioned that Aryan Khan is her ‘fashion police’. “I am not allowed to wear full sleeve shirts. I am not allowed to wear many things. He doesn’t like jackets on me,” Gauri said.

Gauri Khan, who is a prolific interior designer, revealed that being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife works against her sometimes. She said, “When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time.”

Apart from this, Maheep Kapoor also opened up about the difficult times that she and her family faced as Sanjay Kapoor was out of work for some years. “There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz,” she said.

The seventh season of Koffee with Karan has already featured guest pairings such as Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter and Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan.