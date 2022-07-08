On Koffee with Karan, Ranveer Singh reveals he was ‘unceremoniously dropped’ from Bombay Velvet, replaced by Ranbir Kapoor

Ranveer Singh became the proud winner of the first coffee hamper on the debut episode of Koffee with Karan season 7, and for a very good reason. The star spoke candidly about his marriage with Deepika Padukone, and given insights into his professional life too. He featured on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show with Alia Bhatt, on Thursday.

The Gully Boy actor revealed how he was “unceremoniously dropped” from Bombay Velvet. The crime drama was directed by Anurag Kashyap and featured Karan Johar in a supporting role. The lead role was eventually played by Ranbir Kapoor.

During the show’s “Koffee Bingo” segment, the actor was asked to reveal if he has ever been ‘rejected for a role’, to which he said, “I’ve been rejected for the Reluctant Fundamentalist.” And when Karan Johar curiously asked about Bombay Velvet, Ranveer replied, “I was not rejected for Bombay Velvet, I was unceremoniously dropped because at the time, I couldn’t justify the budget. My star value wasn’t high, but, things have changed.” To which Karan responded by saying, “Well done.”

The film that Ranveer mentioned, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, starred Riz Ahmed, and was directed by Mira Nair. Bombay Velvet ended up tanking both commercially and critically.

Ranveer is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. He is also awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He also has filmmaker S. Shankar’s remake of his cult classic Anniyan in the pipeline.