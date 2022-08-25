Kiara Advani recalls her first meeting with Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Will never forget that evening…’

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani graced the Koffee couch on Thursday. The two spilled some beans about their personal and professional lives on the latest episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7.

In the episode, Shahid and Karan teased Kiara about her ‘alleged’ romance with Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. While Shahid called the pair ‘good-looking’, Karan wondered how gorgeous their children would be. During the course of the episode, KJo and Shahid badgered and teased Kiara till she finally opened up a little about her love story with Sidharth.

She said, “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met.” Shahid added, “Nice to know that you remember so clearly where you guys met.”

Kiara Advani continued, “Of course, I’ll never forget that night.” Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor teased her about the eventual wedding to Sidharth Malhotra. KJo asked Kiara if she was ready for marriage right now, and she answered, “I’ve always believed in the institution of marriage, because I’ve seen a beautiful marriage at home. I do see that in my life, but I’m not revealing anything on Koffee with Karan.” Shahid noted that she wasn’t accepting the relationship just 15 minutes ago, and she’s quickly moved to discussing marriage. KJo also wanted to know if they would be invited for the wedding, referring to the recent slew of Bollywood weddings that were held privately.

During the rapid-fire round, Kiara mentioned that she would love to have Sidharth’s rumoured ex Alia Bhatt in her bride squad. Karan expressed his confusion at this point, and Kiara answered, “It’s a bit….” Both Shahid and KJo then quickly added, “Maybe it just might be cool.”

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani had shared screen space in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s superhit Arjun Reddy.

Apart from Shahid and Kiara, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra have appeared on Koffee with Karan Season 7.