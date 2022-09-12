scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Koffee with Karan 7: Anil Kapoor says ‘sex’ makes him feel younger, Varun Dhawan quips Arjun Kapoor is likely to flirt with strangers

Koffee with Karan 7 trailer: Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will grace the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7.

varun, anil, kWKKoffee With Karan 7: JugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor will be seen on Karan Johar's chat show.

The upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 seems to be high on love, laughter and life as guests Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan grace the couch with their wit.

The trailer begins with filmmaker-host Karan Johar asking Anil Kapoor to list three things that make him feel younger. The actor replies “Sex, sex, sex”, as Varun Dhawan and the host burst into laughter. The clip quickly cuts back to Anil, where he cleverly adds, “This is all scripted.”

The trailer also shows Karan asking Varun, which of the two actress, Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone, he would like to work with, to which Varun responds, “I always get told that I look like a kid, so may be…” before Karan interrupts him and asks, “Do you think they look older than you?” A stumped Varun immediately replies, “No, I look younger than them,” even as Karan asks him again, “That means they look older than you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the end, Varun simply says “You are saying that,” leaving Anil in splits. The host then turns his lens towards Anil and asks his theory about infidelity in a marriage. Anil slips into an accent to say he has been “very sincere, very honest”.

When Anil Kapoor is quizzed by Karan Johar about his sudden accent, Anil jokes that because he is talking about his wife. The latest episode also gave a glimpse into the show’s rapid fire segment, where the host asks Varun Dhawan a series of questions –“Who is the one obsessed with selfies? Gossipy? Choosing a wrong script? Flirting with strangers?” — but the actor takes only one name, Arjun Kapoor.

“Mera nephew hai yaar,”Anil is seen telling Varun after his answers. The latest promo also teased a dance-off between Anil and Varun. “Dance kar ke thakk gaya yaar (I am now tired of dancing),” says an exhausted, but happy Anil as the trailer comes to an end.

