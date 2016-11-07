Koffee With Karan 5: Twinkle Khanna’s NSFW comments leave Akshay Kumar blushing, watch video

Koffee with Karan season 5: Twinkle Khnna and Akshay Kuma will appear on Karan Johar’s show next week and one of them will be left red-faced. Koffee with Karan season 5: Twinkle Khnna and Akshay Kuma will appear on Karan Johar’s show next week and one of them will be left red-faced.

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt gave a brilliant kick start to the fifth season of Koffee With Karan. Their conversation with host Karan Johar was not only witty but laden with gossips and a lot of laughter. And if you thought it cannot get any better, we assure you that there is a lot more to watch out for in the next episode. So brace yourselves because the personalities who will grace the hot seat of KJo’s celebrity chat show are the most compatible yet north-meets-south kinda couple of B’town — Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

While one stays away from controversies, the other one basks in them. And while one is Khiladi of Bollywood, the other is a queen of words, blunt to be precise. Well, yes the second episode of season 5 is going to host Karan’s childhood friend Twinkle Khanna and her superstar husband, Akshay Kumar. There were reports that KJo always wanted them to be on his show but Twinkle wanted to stay away from making television appearances. Akshay too had his reasons. But now for the first time in the history of Indian television, the couple will share screen space and couch, and what happens next is nothing but shocking revelations.

Star World India, through its Twitter page, shared a glimpse of interaction between the three and from the little that we saw, we are already speechless, in fact, not only us but Akshay as well. Just like the usual format, Karan has asked a few questions to Twinkle and her answers to will leave your eyes wide open. Twinkle or as we know her my the pen name of Mrs. Funny Bones is heard saying that she threatened Akshay that they won’t have their second child unless the actor starts doing some sensible films. As a reaction to which Khiladi Kumar says, “I cannot tell you what I go through.” Well, we can imagine a bit of it, all credit to Twinkle’s bold Twitter posts too.

Next, Karan asks her what is it that the Khans of the industry have but Akshay doesn’t. By the way, you wouldn’t even imagine in your wildest dreams what her answer could be. Being Twinkle and blunt that she is, her answer was, “Some extra inches…” and her hand gesture… well, even Karan’s looked elsewhere to which Twinkle said, “Don’t look at his crotch. I meant his feet. You always had your mind in other people’s crotches.” And well, if she decides to write a book on Bollywood, she would call it “Tentacles to Testicles”.

This is just the teaser. As SRK would say, ‘picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’. With this small glimpse from the upcoming episode, we know we can expect a lot of controversial statements, a laughter ride and a reason to watch the episode over and over again. Sunday should come soon!

