Friday, January 07, 2022
Koena Mitra says she was ‘tortured for three years’ because of her plastic surgery: ‘My face, my life’

Actor Koena Mitra lashed out at the false sense of support that she was shown after attracting negativity because of her plastic surgery.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 7, 2022 3:57:13 pm
Koena Mitra attempted a Bollywood comeback in 2019, after signing on to Bigg Boss.

Actor Koena Mitra, best known for her dance numbers Saki Saki and Dil Mein Baji Guitar, on her 38th birthday spoke about being ostracised from the film industry after she admitted to having gone under the knife. Koena said that she was ‘tortured’ for three years, and negative stories would be written about her in the press.

She told AajTak that she cannot deny that there is ‘groupism and nepotism’ in the film industry. On the one hand, she said, she was given a major launchpad, but on the other, nobody stepped up in her defence when she was down and out.

She said that because she was a newcomer, she didn’t know any better and admitted to having undergone plastic surgery. But after she made the admission, she felt as if ‘the whole world’ was after her. “For three consecutive years, I was tortured for my surgery,” Koena said.

And even though people would privately offer support when negativity about her spread in the news, they wouldn’t take a public stance. She said that she ‘felt like laughing’ when people would call to console her. The distance this created between her and the industry also affected her career, the actor said.

She then decided to take some time off, and left for the United States, where she spent four years training in dance and taking care of her ailing father. She is now in talks for an OTT project, she said.

Koena said that she has ‘never regretted’ the plastic surgery, and ‘never will’. She concluded, “My face, my life, whatever I do, what have other people to do with it.”

