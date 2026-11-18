It is widely known that actors who face the camera are often subjected to a lot of scrutiny. While social media has amplified that noise, the pressures of the profession have existed for ages. So when actor Koena Mitra, who was one of the most promising actors in the Hindi film industry in the early 2000s, went under the knife, it was not something unusual but what happened next changed the course of her career.

Born in Kolkata, Koena held a postgraduate degree in Psychology when she moved to Mumbai after winning the Gladrags Supermodel Contest in 2002. In those days, winning a beauty pageant of such scale was seen as a fast-track entry to the movies as many of the stars of this era had worked as models. Koena also landed many opportunities and the first one was a special song, ‘Khullam Khulla’ in Ram Gopal Varma’s Road. The next opportunity was even bigger as Koena landed a song in Sanjay Gupta’s Musafir. The said song, ‘Saki Saki’ where she shared screen with Sanjay Dutt was a chartbuster, and soon there was no looking back.

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Koena was one of the few female actors who could seamlessly transition from being a femme fatale in Ek Khiladi Ek Hasina to dressing up as a traditional Maharashtrian woman in Apna Sapna Money Money. Bollywood had finally welcomed her but a plastic surgery changed what was to happen next.

Koena Mitra with Riteish Deshmukh in Apna Sapna Money Money. Koena Mitra with Riteish Deshmukh in Apna Sapna Money Money.

After the surgery, ‘even the doctors gave up’

Somewhere in 2006-2007, Koena got a rhinoplasty that went awry. In a 2013 chat with Mumbai Mirror, Koena recalled that after her surgery, her facial bones started swelling up. “Even the doctors gave up and said that only medicine and prayers will work,” she recalled. She was told that things would get better in six months and for some time, Koena stayed confined to her house. However, she eventually started stepping out, which shocked her peers and fans as her face had changed quite a bit. “I didn’t hide anything. But people spoke and wrote the worst kind of about me,” she shared.

Koena felt that she had been “too honest’ about her appearance, and as a result, even some of her best friends left her side. A few corrective surgeries later, Koena saw some improvement but her career never went back on track after this incident. In the meantime, she appeared in a few reality shows like Fear Factor India and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. But the movie offers were now starting to dry up.

Koena Mitra in Bigg Boss 13. (Photo: Voot) Koena Mitra in Bigg Boss 13. (Photo: Voot)

Moved to Los Angeles for Hollywood, but nothing materialised

In 2011, Koena even tried to carve a space for herself in Hollywood as she moved to Los Angeles. As per a chat with Rediff in 2011, Koena shot and auditioned for a few films, but in later years, they never saw the light of day.

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After staying in Los Angeles for four years, Koena returned to face the cameras in 2019 when she participated in Bigg Boss 13. Contrary to people’s opinions, Koena maintained that she was still getting film offers, and in a chat with The Times of India, she shared that the film industry was still quite “welcoming” towards her. “I may not have taken something up because of creative disagreements or quality of work.”

Koena had a very short stay in the Bigg Boss house and was eliminated after a few arguments with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. After her elimination, she did not hold back from criticising Salman as she believed that he was quite biased towards her.

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‘Three years of torture’

The actor who was once known for a promising career was now just known for a failed surgery, and every time Koena made an appearance or gave an interview, she would be asked about her surgery.

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In a 2021 interview with Zoom, Koena opened up about her rhinoplasty yet again and shared that nothing had ever gone wrong with her surgery. “The surgery wasn’t wrong. It was basic. It wasn’t a major implant surgery. It was a correction surgery. It was a corrective surgery, but my body reacted like that. It was my first experience so I didn’t know how my body would react,” she said. However, just a year later, in a chat with Aaj Tak, Koena insisted that she went through “three years of torture” after her surgery.

As per IMDb, Koena was last seen in the Bengali film Besh Korechi Prem Korechi. None of her Hollywood projects materialised. The actor continues to actively post on Instagram but is yet to reveal her new career path.

DISCLAIMER: This article recounts a public figure’s personal career journey and past medical experience for informational and entertainment purposes only, and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Anyone considering cosmetic or corrective procedures should consult a qualified healthcare provider.