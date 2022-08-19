scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

‘Ko-actors’ Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shoot for a project together: ‘Wait and watch us’

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself with Janhvi Kapoor from the set of their upcoming project. The two recently appeared together on Koffee With Karan season 7.

sara janhviSara Ali Khan shared the photo with Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram.

Good friends Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, after appearing together on Koffee With Karan season seven, have now collaborated on a project. Sara shared a picture of herself with Janhvi from the set of their upcoming project.

In the photo shared by Sara, both the actors are presumably petrified after watching something on the screen placed in front of them. While Janhvi is dressed in an off-shoulder dress, Sara is shining in her ombre outfit. Sharing the picture, the Simmba actor wrote, “From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot ☕ 🔥 🎥 👯‍♀️ Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought 💭@janhvikapoor.”

Also read |Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan might go down as the most boring guests in the history of Koffee with Karan. Here’s why

As Sara posted the update on social media, Janhvi added in the comments section, “It’s going to be a blast 🔥🔥.” The picture got a lot of love from both Sara and Janhvi’s fans who dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara and Janhvi have been close friends for some time now. While describing her friendship with Janhvi, Sara had once shared an Instagram post, “Real princesses fix each other’s crowns. Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns. Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns. Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns.”

Also read |Who are the brothers Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan dated? Netizens solve Koffee with Karan mystery

On their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, the two actors showcased their camaraderie. They gave details of their Kedarnath trip together and also spilt beans about each other’s personal lives.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 05:25:05 pm
