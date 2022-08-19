‘Ko-actors’ Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shoot for a project together: ‘Wait and watch us’

Good friends Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, after appearing together on Koffee With Karan season seven, have now collaborated on a project. Sara shared a picture of herself with Janhvi from the set of their upcoming project.
In the photo shared by Sara, both the actors are presumably petrified after watching something on the screen placed in front of them. While Janhvi is dressed in an off-shoulder dress, Sara is shining in her ombre outfit. Sharing the picture, the Simmba actor wrote, “From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot ☕ 🔥 🎥 👯♀️ Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought 💭@janhvikapoor.”
As Sara posted the update on social media, Janhvi added in the comments section, “It’s going to be a blast 🔥🔥.” The picture got a lot of love from both Sara and Janhvi’s fans who dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.
Sara and Janhvi have been close friends for some time now. While describing her friendship with Janhvi, Sara had once shared an Instagram post, “Real princesses fix each other’s crowns. Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns. Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns. Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns.”
On their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, the two actors showcased their camaraderie. They gave details of their Kedarnath trip together and also spilt beans about each other’s personal lives.
