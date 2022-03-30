KL Rahul says girlfriend Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty is ‘borderline obsessed’ with cricket: ‘We do have some conversations, arguments…’

Suniel Shetty is known for his films but not many know that the actor is a big cricket fan. In a recent interview, cricketer KL Rahul, who is rumoured to be dating Suniel’s daughter Athiya Shetty, shared that the actor is not just a fan but is, in fact, “borderline obsessed” with cricket.

In a chat with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, the cricketer said, “He’s not just a fan. He understands the game really well. He is borderline obsessed.” Rahul revealed that they do have their share of arguments about the game as well. “We do have some conversations, arguments sometimes, disagreements too. He talks sense because he understands the game. He tells me, ‘You are not fit enough. You are getting injured. There’s a reason for that. You are not eating healthy.’ He’s all about the healthy lifestyle, training.”

KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty and family at Tadap premiere. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty and family at Tadap premiere. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

KL Rahul added that if Suniel Shetty can be so fit at 60, he has no reason to falter. “You look at him at 60-61. He’s as fit as anybody else. He can do it at 60, I don’t see why I can’t do it. I can’t find any reason. Rather I shouldn’t find any reason,” he said.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for quite some time now. While the couple has not made any statements about their relationship, they do not hesitate to indulge in social media PDA.

Suniel Shetty was last seen in the Priyadarshan film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea.