Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
KL Rahul pulls Athiya Shetty’s cheeks during mehendi ceremony, Suniel Shetty dances his heart out. See photos

Athiya Shetty shared new pictures from her mehendi ceremony. The actor also shared a glimpse of the cocktail party.

athiya shettyA picture from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's pre-wedding festivities. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)
KL Rahul pulls Athiya Shetty’s cheeks during mehendi ceremony, Suniel Shetty dances his heart out. See photos
Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty, who tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, has been treating her fans to beautiful pictures from her wedding festivities. On Sunday, Athiya took to her Instagram handle and dropped stunning snaps from the mehendi ceremony which was held on January 22.

In the first picture, KL Rahul is seen pulling Athiya’s cheeks and the actor is seen flaunting her mehendi-adorned hands and goofy pout face. The highlight of the second picture is Suniel Shetty, who is seen dancing with Athiya and others. Athiya also shared a picture with her girl-gang. Athiya and KL Rahul are also seen dancing their hearts out at the cocktail party.

The couple, who got married in Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala, made the official announcement via social media. They wrote in the caption, “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Also Read |Pathaan’s success is India’s answer to hate, a love letter to Shah Rukh Khan

On Saturday, Athiya Shetty gave a glimpse of the pre-wedding rituals. Athiya’s mother Mana Shetty featured in one of the pictures. Athiya and KL Rahul were all smiles at their haldi ceremony and the decorations were dreamy and elegant. Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty walked Athiya to the mandap on the wedding day and the pictures are adorable.

Suniel Shetty interacted with the paparazzi on the wedding day and informed them that the wedding reception will take place only after the IPL 2023 season.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 19:48 IST
Gujarat: Diamond broker held in Rs 7.86 crore cheating case

