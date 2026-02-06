‘Hurt’ KL Rahul never discussed Sanjiv Goenka incident with family; father-in-law Suniel Shetty says LSG owner ‘was going through something in life’

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka’s heated on-field discussion during the 2024 IPL grabbed many eyeballs. The then-captain got visibly involved in a public argument with Goenka, after a heavy loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. In a recent interview, Rahul’s father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty opened up about the feud. He also expressed feeling proud of the cricketer for representing the country.

During a conversation with Lehren Retro, he admitted that KL Rahul is aware of the love he got after the incident and said, “People feel that way about him and he is aware of that, he has got all the love and sympathy. He never said a word till date. He has never talked about it, we never discussed that at home. Maybe, Sanjeev ji was going through something in his life at that period and that’s how we saw it.”