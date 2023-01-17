scorecardresearch
KL Rahul’s apartment decked up for his wedding with Athiya Shetty? See photos, videos

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are rumoured to be tying the knot later this month in Khandala.

athiya rahul weddingKL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are rumoured to be getting married later this month. (Photo: KL Rahul/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)
KL Rahul’s apartment decked up for his wedding with Athiya Shetty? See photos, videos
Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be tying the knot with cricketer KL Rahul this month. While the couple has stayed mum on the topic, it seems like the wedding preparations are in full swing.

Videos and photos from KL Rahul’s apartment suggest that it has been decorated for his wedding. However, paparazzo Viral Bhayani’s video caption suggests that there is another wedding happening in the cricketer’s building and the decoration is for that event.

See videos, photos from KL Rahul’s apartment building:

 

kl rahul wedding KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding is expected to happen in January. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) athiya shetty, kl rahul wedding KL Rahul’s apartment building is decked up with lights. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) athiya shetty kl rahul wedding The wedding venue is reportedly in Khandala. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) athiya shetty wedding Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have stayed mum on their wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It was previously reported that the celebrity wedding will be held at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala between January 21-23.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been together for a few years and often indulge in social media PDA. When asked about his daughter’s wedding, Suniel Shetty has also stayed mum. In November, the actor had said that the wedding will happen soon but he chose not to share any more information on the subject.

Earlier, Athiya had laughed off the rumours on her Instagram story, by sharing a note which read: “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, lol.”

In May, Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty dismissed the wedding rumours and told Dainik Bhaskar, “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony. These are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date? Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai (There has been no engagement and there is no such plan in the near future). There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well.)”

