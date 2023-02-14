KL Rahul reveals Athiya Shetty’s whole family is scared of her: ‘She not afraid of anybody…’

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot on January 24 in the presence of family members and friends at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. Recently, the newlyweds took a relationship test and answered questions about each other. During the course of the video, we got to know who is the ‘funnier one’, the better cook and driver among the two.

Vogue India shared the video, where the couple answer questions about each other. When asked who is the better driver, Athiya points at Rahul, and he responds, “She does not know how to drive.” Athiya quips, “I will not put anyone’s life at risk.” When asked who is the funny one, Rahul says, “It has to be me.” Athiya replies, “I think it’s me. Maybe we should have a vote on set today on who’s the funny one.”

The video also sees them being quizzed on how well they know each other, which leads to much laughter and banter. In one of the hilarious parts of the video, Athiya Shetty asks KL Rahul, “Who she is most scared of in her family?” and “Who she feels closest to?”. He answers, “You’re the closest to your mother and the whole family is afraid of you.” Athiya says approvingly, “Good to know.” Rahul also quizzed her on her cricket knowledge, and asked whether she knows what a ‘free hit’ means. Athiya got the answers correct, though her gestures left Rahul in splits. Athiya, however, couldn’t remember Rahul’s childhood idol, which was incidentally KL Rahul.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were in a relationship for three years before they got married last month. They announced their wedding on social media and wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love. Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.” They also shared pictures from their haldi, mehandi and cocktail party.