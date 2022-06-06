Gulzar on KK’s last recorded song Dhoop Paani from Sherdil: ‘It’s like he came to say goodbye’

Sherdil The Pilibhit Saga song ‘Dhoop Paani Bahne De’ is out. The song talks about protecting nature and conserving forests. While it sends out a poignant message through its lyrics, beautifully penned by the veteran Gulzar, fans are emotional as it is also the last song crooned by KK, who passed away on May 31 in Kolkata.

As soon as the song went live on YouTube, fans mourned the loss of the singer. “The sukoon (relief) his voice offers is just incomparable. Hard to believe that we wouldn’t get any new song from him again,” a fan wrote. Another comment read, “KK sir will remain in our hearts forever.” An emotional fan wrote how he could not stop crying upon hearing KK’s voice, while another fan mentioned, “No words, my heart is heavy don’t know what to express. Come back with same voice and same energy. Until then, we will rewind ur songs.”

Even the makers mourned the death of KK. Gulzar, who penned the song, remembered how during the song’s recording, KK sang ‘Chor Aaye Hum’ from Maachis for him. The song ‘Chor Aaye Hum’ marked KK’s Bollywood debut.

Talking about the song and collaboration with KK, Gulzar said, “Srijit (Mukherji, the director) has done me a favour in Sherdil. Not only did I get to write for such a beautiful film, I got to meet KK after ages. KK had first sung a song of mine in Maachis, ‘Chhor aye hum woh galiyaan…’. When he came to sing the song for Sherdil, it filled my heart with joy. It’s a shame that this had to go down as one of his last songs. It’s like he came to say goodbye.”

He added, “The song in Sherdil is on environment. The way it’s been used in the film, it’s a call to save your jungles, rivers, animals and birds. After lending his voice to such an important message, he should have stayed a little longer. Pity it wasn’t in our hands. I will pray for and remember him. Wherever Sherdil goes, his memory will accompany us.”

Shantanu Moitra remembered that KK was excited about ‘Dhoop Paani Bahne De’ and wanted to perform it in his concerts. “KK sang this song like it was his own. He told me this song has given Gulzar sahab back to him after two decades. He was also excited that he would sing this song in live concerts because it talks about conservation and the youth needs to listen to this,” he said in a statement.

Director Srijit Mukherji said the song was a “dream come true” for him. “We have grown up on Gulzar Sahab’s poetry. We have grown up befriending KK’s voice in every matter of the heart. So it was a double dream come true for me,” he said.

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga stars Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, and Sayani Gupta. The film, directed by Srijit Mukherji, will release on June 24.