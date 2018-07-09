Kizie Aur Manny poster: Sushant Singh Rajput gives a Rajinikanth twist to The Fault In Our Stars remake

Kizie Aur Manny poster: Kizie Aur Manny stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Kizie Aur Manny poster: Kizie Aur Manny stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

A mask with Rajinikanth’s face covers the back of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s head in a poster of the Bollywood remake of The Fault In Our Stars, which has been titled Kizie Aur Manny.

Sushant shares screen space with debutante Sanjana Sanghi in Kizie Aur Manny, which will be helmbed by Mukesh Chhabra. The film will mark the popular casting director’s directorial debut.

In the poster, the actors’ back face the camera as they sit atop a bus and gaze at the blue sky.

The shooting of the film, presented by Fox Star Studios, began in Jameshedpur on Monday.

Sushant Singh Rajput shared the poster of Kizie Aur Manny on his Twitter page.

Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars was directed by Josh Boone. It received worldwide recognition for showcasing a sensitive and unique love story.

Actors Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort played the leads in The Fault in Our Stars, which traces the life of a young girl suffering from cancer, who subsequently meets a boy at a support group and falls in love with him.

Josh Green, the authour of the book The Fault in Our Stars, had earlier said he found it amazing that his piece of work was being made into a film in India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App