Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
R Madhavan is a proud dad as son Vedaant wins 5 gold, 2 silver medals

R Madhavan took to Twitter and shared the news about his son Vedaant winning five gold medals and two silver medals.

r madhavanR Madhavan's son Vedaant won big at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022. (Photo: R Madhavan/Twitter, Instagram)
Actor R. Madhavan’s heart swelled with pride to see his son Vedaant win five gold medals and two silver medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in Madhya Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, Madhavan shared the good news with his fans and followers.

He penned a heartwarming note, “VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver,PB $ records)& @VedaantMadhavan (5golds &2 silver). Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP. So proud.” In the follow-up tweet, he added, “With gods grace -Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m.”

Vedaant won gold for swimming in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m events. Alongside the note, the proud father dropped pictures of his son with medals.

After knowing about the glorious achievement, netizens including members of the film industry showered the teenager with congratulatory wishes. Vedaant has become one of India’s most promising swimmers over the past couple of years and has already won the country numerous awards on the international level.

At the Danish Open swimming event in Copenhagen, Vedaant won the gold medal in the men’s 800m freestyle event, beating local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn. He had earlier won a silver in the 1500m freestyle at the same meet. Vedaant had earlier won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and had bagged seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 17:53 IST
