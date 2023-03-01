scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s song Billi Billi teaser: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde try to make the best of this dated track, watch

Salman Khan is returning to the big screen with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal among others. The film releases this Eid.

kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan songSalman Khan and Pooja Hegde in a still from the Billi Billi song.

Superstar Salman Khan‘s new song’s teaser from his eagerly awaited movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out. The track, called “Billi Billi”, is as generic as they come, so much so that it is hard to identify singer Sukhbir’s voice in it. The short glimpse of song, which the teaser offers, suggests that the entire track is heavily auto-tuned.

The lyrics are in praise of the beloved, where her eyes are being compared to that of a cat’s. Praising a lover in a Hindi film song has been done for decades, but this one has to be perhaps the most unoriginal way in which such a potentially fun, peppy number could have been written. Kumaar, who has penned the song, seems woefully uninspired this time around.

Watch teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s song Billi Billi 

The music, which has also been given by Sukhbir, is no great shakes either. Really, we expected more from the man who gave us one of the biggest Punjabi-pop anthems of the 90s (read “Ishq Tera Tadpave”). As far as the video is concerned, it looks as dated as the movie’s trailer did, which is not saying much. Salman looks like he has been digitally de-aged in the film. The full song will release on Thursday.

Also Read |Salman Khan shows Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to family, friends for feedback: 'He did the first round of editing at breakneck speed…'

Salman Khan is returning to the big screen with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal among others. The film releases this Eid.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 13:07 IST
