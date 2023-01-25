scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: Salman Khan says ‘bring it on’ as he goes back to his formula

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: Salman Khan promises that the Farhad Samji directorial will be a massy actioner. The film releases on Eid 2023.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaserSalman Khan in a still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser.
The teaser for Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan on Wednesday and later in the day, the producers dropped the teaser on YouTube. The teaser has everything that one often sees in a Salman Khan film and while we have come to accept that there isn’t much plot in any of these films, the Farhad Samji directorial looks identical to the many many action films we have seen in the recent past.

Here, Salman’s character is pulling off some high-octane stunts and is doing everything that an action hero is supposed to do. Based on this teaser, the film has nothing that makes it stand apart but has Salman written all over it.

Watch the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan here:

Salman Khan has not appeared in a theatrical release since 2021’s Antim. Radhe, which also released in 2021, went straight to OTT as it came out during the second wave of the pandemic. He appeared in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s 2022 film GodFather and in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, where he is appearing in his Tiger avatar.

Salman’s fans have not seen the actor’s formulaic adventures since since 2019’s Dabangg 3. This year, he will be seen in Tiger 3 after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Also Read |Pathaan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood are back with this patriotic spy thriller

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhagyashree, Bhumika Chawla among others. Venkatesh Daggubati and Ram Charan have cameo appearances in the film. Farhad Samji, who is directing the movie, has previously helmed Bachchhan Paandey and Housefull 4.

Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to release on Eid 2023.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 16:05 IST
