Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser leaked: Salman Khan plays Bhaijaan, his bracelet gets more screen time than Pooja Hegde

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: The film is Salman Khan's big Eid offering for 2023. The film's teaser was released in theatres on January 25, attached to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Salman KhanSalman Khan will be seen next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Salman Khan’s latest attempt to go pan-India, the action-thriller Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, debuted a teaser ahead of screenings of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Fans who attended the early morning screenings of SRK’s grand comeback film also caught the teaser on the big screen. Some of them decided to film it, and a portion of that group couldn’t help but leak the teaser on social media. Salman, of course, appears in a cameo in Pathaan.

A return to the kind of masala action movies that he started making over a decade ago, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan seems to borrow the style of South Indian hits. In a couple of scenes, Salman also appears to be dancing in a lungi. Many of his co-stars in the film, such as Pooja Hegde, Vankatesh, and Jagapathi Babu, are best known for their work in South Indian industries.

Also read |Pathaan Movie Release and Review Live Updates: First reactions hail Shah Rukh Khan’s entry

This is not the first time that Salman has tried to appeal to South audiences. He previously tried to break new ground with Dabangg 3, in which the villain was played by Kiccha Sudeep. Last year, he appeared in an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather.

 

The teaser reveals several action-packed moments from the film, including a chase sequence on a train, and some old-fashioned, bone-crushing hand-to-hand combat that Salman is well known for. “Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka galat,” says Salman’s nameless character in the opening moments of the teaser, as we cut from a shot of him riding a bike in the desert to a close-up of the actor’s iconic bracelet. When Pooja Hegde’s character asks what his name is, he replies, “Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jaana jaata hoon.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnaga. The film will be released on Eid. Salman will also star in Tiger 3 later this year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 11:27 IST
