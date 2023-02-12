Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde try to create magic with their chemistry but fail terribly

The first song from Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on Sunday during the grand finale of his reality show Bigg Boss Season 16. Titled Naiyo Lagda, the song features Salman and Pooja Hegde romancing each other in the backdrop of picturesque mountains.

Naiyo Lagda is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and crooned by Kamaal Khan & Palak Muchhal. In the song, Salman is seen sporting long hair and a rugged look, while Pooja looked pretty in colorful attires. The two are shown romancing each other in the stunning valleys near Leh and Ladakh in the song, which the makers claim is a love anthem. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Salman wrote, “Naiyo lagda dil? Toh suno, #NaiyoLagda dil…”

Fans loved the song and one of them commented, “Salman khan isn’t just a word it’s emotion for millions of peoples across the world.” Another wrote, “After such a long long time, a song is sounding, feeling and looking like a beautiful romantic 90s song. Well done the makers and the performers.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. It is slated to release on Eid 2023. Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.