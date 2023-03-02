Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Billi Billi: Salman Khan gets better dance steps; Shehnaaz Gill is unmissable

The second song of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan titled “Billi Billi” has been released. It is much better than the film’s first song “Naiyo Lagda” which featured Salman Khan’s bizarre dance steps. Here, the superstar is dancing for real along with actor Pooja Hegde, who plays his love interest in the movie.

The song “Billi Billi” begins with Shehnaaz Gill making a stylish entry in a pastel green traditional attire. Then we are introduced to actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Bhumika Chawla, who possibly play the parents of Hegde. Chawla played Salman’s love interest in the 2003 Tere Naam and it is amusing how she has aged in the movie but the ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood is as young as ever as he romances Hegde.

“Billi Billi” is a decent addition to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s soundtrack. Sukhbir has composed and crooned the song. Though it’s not at par with his earlier compositions like the 90s chartbuster “Ishq Tera Tadpave”, it is far better than what Bollywood music composers have been presenting to the audience in the recent past. “Billi Billi” might soon top music charts with its peppy beats and hummable lyrics.

Recently, Sukhbir revealed how “Billi Billi” came into being. He told IANS, “I met Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi where he had requested a wedding/celebration song for his upcoming movie and that’s when I sent him a couple of options. He loved all of them but especially fell in love with ‘Billi Billi Akh’ which was a Punjabi song. And that’s how we started working on this Hindi version which was written by lyricist Kumaar and the music has been produced by DJ Dips and Supernova.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is touted to be a ‘massy entertainer’. Directed by Farhad Samjhi, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. It is slated to release on Eid 2023.

Salman Khan also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. He will be soon shooting for a special sequence of the movie with Shah Rukh Khan.