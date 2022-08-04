Fans group seeks Bharat Ratna for Kishore Kumar, want Khandwa home to be declared heritage site

August 4, 2022 9:09:21 pm
A group set up to propagate the memory of legendary singer Kishore Kumar on Thursday sought that he be given the Bharat Ratna posthumously and his ancestral home in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh be declared a “heritage site”.
Kumar was born in Khandwa on August 4, 1929 and was cremated here after his death on October 13, 1987 in Mumbai, the crematorium having a memorial of the legend, which is visited by people in large numbers with offerings of “doodh-jalebi”, a favourite snack of the singer-actor.
Kishore Prerna Manch president Ranveer Singh Chawal told PTI that more than 2,000 postcards have been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking the declaration of Kumar’s house as a “heritage site” as well as bestowing the Bharat Ratna on him.
“Kishore Kumar would always say he would like to settle down in Khandwa with his favourite meal of doodh-jalebi. It is unfortunate that his ancestral house here is in a bad state. Fans across the world want it to be declared a heritage site,” Singh said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Singh said the Lucknow-based Kishore Kumar All India Group led by Deva Kishore as well as Ahmedabad-based Parag Mehta have been seeking the same demands, while fans like Tariq Kishore from Moradabad and Patiala’s Rakesh Kotiya were also working towards creating awareness.
“Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised during local body polls that would visit Khandwa on Kishore Kumar’s birth anniversary but he gave it a miss,” Singh added.
“A gaurav (pride) yatra is also being taken out on the occasion in which folk artistes dance to traditional songs. The tableau of Omkreshwar Jyotirling and Dada Dhooniwale’s chariot are major attractions,” Prerna Manch’s spokesman Sunil Jain said.
The evening will see an event in which singers Pamela Jain and Amay Date will sing Kumar’s songs.
Khandwa district collector Anoop Singh said a three-day event has been organized till August 6 to mark Kumar’s birthday, with programmes including zumba dance, human chains, food festival etc and a Nimadi Hindi Kavi Sammelan on the last day.
He said people must make a rangoli in front of their homes as tribute to the singer.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’Premium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Latest News
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi’s visit
Kiccha Sudeep: ‘I am not four films a year kind of actor’
Why you should always keep your AC temperature at 24-25 degrees Celsius
‘Do they think Tallulah Roberts is Magnus Carlsen?’ How Anna Cramling and Tallulah chess streamed their way to stardom
CWG 2022: Sunayna-Anahat pair reaches round of 16 in women’s doubles
CWG2022: Shetty-Tennison pair out of mixed doubles TT
Maharashtra: Heavy rain to return to Konkan on weekend
Anticipatory bail of former LIT chairman rejected by Ludhiana court
Day after Rahul jibe, RSS hits back: Rise above politics
3 ‘Namaste Gang’ members, who targeted morning walkers after greeting them, held in Delhi
Mahua to Carla: There’s always something about Marie
Monkeypox: How to manage close contact scenarios