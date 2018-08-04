On Kishore Kumar’s 89th birth anniversary, here’s a throwback at some of his best songs

Kishore Kumar, the man who had a song for every mood. Kishore Kumar, the man who had a song for every mood.

For any music lover, it would be impossible to pick their most favourite Kishore Kumar song. He had a song for every mood and the listeners kept falling in love with him over and over again. Kishore Kumar is still regarded as the man who laid down the foundation for Hindi film music. His soulful voice and his versatility was loved by his fans throughout the world and in times when Hindi film music is struggling to get back to glory, Kishore’s voice reminds us of the golden days. He was a singer, an actor, a true artiste in every sense and there would never be another Kishore.

Here are 10 of Kishore Kumar’s best songs:

1. Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna

This song from 1981’s Kudrat is quite a classic. With lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri and music by RD Burman, this song appears twice in the film. The female version was voiced by Parveen Sultana and the male version was voiced by Kishore Kumar.

2. Neele Neele Ambar Par

This song from Kalakar is probably the only thing that is still remembered about the film. Composed by Kalyanji-Anandji, this is one of Kishore Kumar’s best.

3. Woh Shaam Kuch Ajeeb Thi

Picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Waheeda Rehman, this song from 1970’s Khamoshi has a calming effect on its listeners. Composed by Hemant Kumar and written by Gulzar, this is surely one of Kishore’s best.

4. Mere Sapno Ki Rani

With Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore at their finest, this song from Aradhana was loved for its picturisation. The track is composed by SD Burman and written by Anand Bakshi.

5. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Picturised on Dharmendra and Rakhee, this track from 1973’s Blackmail is one of the evergreen classics. Composed by Kalayanji-Anandji and written by Rajendra Krishan, this song was one of the highlights of the film.

6. Rimjhim Gire Sawan

From 1979’s Manzil, this song picturised on Amitabh Bachchan is one of the best songs that one can still play on a rainy day. Written by Yogesh with music by RD Burman, this track is just as fresh today.

7. Aane Wala Pal

Amol Palekar starrer Golmaal is one of the best comedies but this soulful track makes it a wholesome film. Written by Gulzar with music by RD Burman, this song is for every Kishore Kumar fan.

8. Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein

The film Padosan was loved for its humour and its star cast featuring Kishore Kumar, Sunil Dutt and Mehmood. This song from the film was composed by R D Burman with lyrics by Rajendra Krishan.

9. Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si

A classic rain song picturised on Kishore Kumar and Madhubala, this song from 1958’s Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi is still a fan favourite. Written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and composed by SD Burman, this song’s video deserves special attention for Kishore Kumar’s engaging screen presence.

10. Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe

Filmed on Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, this song from Satte Pe Satta is the quintessential love song of the film. Composed by RD Burman and written by Gulshan Bawra, this song has stood the test of time.

