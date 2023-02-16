Kirti Kulhari to reprise her role as Parminder in Khichdi 2 

Actor Kirti Kulhari, who made her debut with the comedy film Khichdi: The Movie in 2010, is all set to reprise her role as Punjabi kudi ‘Parminder’ in its upcoming sequel. Kirti has already started shooting for Khichdi 2 in Mumbai.

Talking about the film, Kirti said, “Khichdi 2 is finally happening and it’s going to be a hilarious ride! I have so many memories from the first film, from shooting the song ‘Chal Chal Bhonsle Market’ with JD to doing all the crazy comedy scenes. I am so happy to return as Parminder in Khichdi 2 since this is where it all started for me.”

Kirti added, “I have realised over the years what a massive fan-following Khichdi has, especially among kids and families. I am often asked why I don’t do comedies anymore so it’s lovely to return to the genre with this sequel. This Khichdi will be tastier, spicier and funnier than before.”

The film also stars Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai and Vandana Pathak. The Parekh family—led by Himanshu, Hansa, Babuji and Praful, became a household name. Khichdi was released in four versions–Khichdi, Instant Khichdi and Khichdi Returns on television, and Khichdi: The Movie was released in theatres.

Kirti was last seen in the web show Four More Shots Please. She will next be seen in her debut production Nayeka. The actor who also turned producer last year is currently attending the Berlin International Film Festival.