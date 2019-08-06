Kirti Kulhari to play a cop in The Girl on the Train remake

Kirti Kulhari, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Mission Mangal, will be seen playing a cop in the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train. The Ribhu Das Gupta directorial also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role along with Aditi Rao Hydari.

A source close to the filmmaker said, “Kirti has recently shot for director Ribhu Das Gupta’s Netflix original series Bard of Blood. Both had a great time shooting for the series. When Kirti read about the role in the remake of A Girl on the Train, she loved it and then the journey started. Kirti will be leaving for London on the release day of her film Mission Mangal and joining the cast on August 16 for a month-long schedule. She will be seen playing Aaliya Shergill, a British cop.”

Kirti Kulhari, who was also a part of blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike earlier this year, told us, “It’s a great feeling being directed by Ribhu Das Gupta and it’s my second outing with him after Bard of Blood. We share a great equation and I am looking forward to collaborating on this one now. It is my fourth project with an all female ensemble cast after Pink, Four More Shots Please and Mission Mangal and I am really enjoying being in this space.”

The makers of the film are aiming for a 2020 release.