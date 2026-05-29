Kirti Kulhari questions maid’s Rs 10,000 salary, gets schooled by Mini Mathur and internet

Actor Kirti Kulhari has come under fire on social media after a clip from one of her recent interviews went viral. In the video, the actor spoke about being surprised by the salary quoted by a domestic worker after moving into a new home in Mumbai. Her remarks drew criticism from many users online, with several arguing that the amount she mentioned was a standard rate for household help in the city.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Kirti spoke about her recent move to a new house in Yaari Road and the rates she was quoted by a cook and a maid.

“I was discussing this with my manager as well, abhi maine naya ghar shift kiya hai, Yaari Road me, and… the rates we got from the cook and the maid, I was like, ‘How do these rates make sense?’ (I was discussing this with my manager too. I’ve recently shifted to a new house in Yaari Road, and the rates we were quoted by the cook and the maid — I was like, ‘How do these rates even make sense?’)”

When asked about the amount being charged, Kirti explained the scope of work she expected to be completed within two hours.

“I don’t know, like, for two hours of work, which is jhadu, pocha, bartan. I wanted ki jitna do ghante me hota sakta hai, dusting, kapde, jo ho sakta hai, woh sab aap karenge gharka (I don’t know, like, for two hours of work — which includes sweeping, mopping, and doing the dishes — I wanted that whatever could possibly be done within those two hours, like dusting, laundry, and other household chores, would all be taken care of).”

Kirti then revealed the amount quoted to her.

“She was charging me Rs 10000.”

The actor admitted she was surprised by the figure and questioned whether people assumed she could pay more because of her profession.

“I was like tum do ghante aa rahi ho aur tum apne hisab se jitna kaam hota hai kar rahi ho…and then you are charging me 10000 bucks for what? At that point, we were like, kya humari shakal dekh ke matlab aisa ho raha hai ki, inke paas toh honge, thodasa aur mang hi lete hai (I was like, you’re coming in for two hours and only doing as much work as you feel like… and then you’re charging me Rs 10,000 for what? At that point, we were thinking, ‘Are they looking at us and assuming we must have money, so they might as well ask for more?’)”

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Mini Mathur and netizens react

The video soon made its way to social media, where a majority of users pushed back against Kirti’s comments. Many argued that Rs 10,000 was a standard rate for household help in Mumbai, while others accused the actor of undervaluing domestic work and being disconnected from the realities of the city.

Among those who reacted was actor and television host Mini Mathur, who defended the domestic worker’s pay and highlighted the value of domestic labour.

“Think of how much her 2 hours enable us to earn in 2 hours. This is below minimum wage anywhere else in the world.”

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Comedian Vivek Samtani also weighed in, writing, “That is barely 2$ per hour, and that is too much? Wow”. Several social media users echoed similar views. One person commented, “Bro that’s normal in Mumbai,” while another wrote, “10,000 a month Sounds reasonable to me idk what’s her deal.”

Others questioned the comparison between the value placed on domestic work and other professions. “So how much do you charge for 2 hours of your craft?” one user asked.

Another comment read, “I empathise with her priorities but this does sound rather out of touch with any Mumbaikars lived reality. 10k is basic and ought to be paid with gratitude and respect.”

Some users also used the moment to discuss the larger issue of fair wages and the dignity of labour. One person wrote, “How is it less? It’s back breaking work… why shouldn’t someone get paid likewise? Why are we so open to exploiting a certain class of jobs just because it isn’t labour that’s more physical than cerebral in nature? We need to be far more respectful of such jobs and pay likewise.”

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Another commented, “Empowerment on-screen means nothing if we don’t practice it at home. Domestic work is heavy physical labor, and marginalized women deserve a living wage. In a city where rent and groceries are sky-high, they are simply trying to charge a rate that allows them to survive. Having wealth means having the power to uplift the women who sustain our daily lives, rather than viewing their survival as exploitation.”

Another user wrote, “They deserve it!! The maid deserves it and cook deserves it too! When actors charge millions for one movie and ads how does that make sense!”

Kirti Kulhari’s recent work and personal life

On the professional front, Kirti was seen in Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar last year. She also returned as Anjana Menon in the fourth and final season of the popular web series Four More Shots Please!, which premiered in December last year.

Away from work, Kirti made headlines earlier this year when she confirmed her relationship with actor Rajeev Siddhartha. Marking the New Year, she shared a reel featuring several pictures of the two together and captioned it, “A picture is worth a thousand words… ❤️#happynewyear happy2026 everyone… ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

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The actor was previously married to Saahil Sehgal. The two parted ways in 2021 after five years of marriage.