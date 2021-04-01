Kirti Kulhari announces separation from husband Saahil Sehgal after 5 years of marriage: ‘Not on papers but in life’

Actor Kirti Kulhari on Thursday took to social media to announce that she is separating from husband Saahil Sehgal. The couple has been married for close to five years now. Sharing that they have decided to separate ‘not on papers, but in life’, the Pink actor said that while the decision is not meant to be easy, ‘it is what it is’.

Kirti further shared she was in a good place, ‘and hoped everyone who matters in my life is too’. The Criminal Justice 2 actor, in a parting note, added that she will not be commenting any further on the matter. ‘Upward and onward, always,” she signed off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

Read Kirti Kulhari’s complete note here:

A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that’s probably harder than the decision of “being with somebody”, because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about.’

And the decision of “not being with somebody” brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It’s not easy. Guess it is not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS.

To all those who really care, I am in a good place and hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward… Always 🙏 Kirti Kulhari.”

Kirti Kulhari married actor Saahil Sehgal in June 2016, a few months before Pink released. In an interview to ETimes, the actor had shared that her marriage was under wraps for the longest time, given she wasn’t a big enough star for people to be interested in her personal life.

Heaping praises on her partner for pushing her in the right direction, the Uri actor, in an interview last year, said, “My marriage has affected my career in the best possible way. I have a husband who knows much more than me about films. I have learnt so much from him. We watch a movie and discuss things. I grew so much as a person and as an actor and all the apprehensions I had before my marriage, were all broken by him. He has supported me in the most amazing way and helped me reach where I am today.”

On the work front, Kirti Kulhari was last seen in The Girl on the Train. She is currently filming for the third season of her web series Four More Shots Please and Vipul Shah’s Human.