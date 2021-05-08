Anupam Kher shares first photo of Kirron Kher after cancer diagnosis as she gets Covid-19 vaccine

Updated: May 8, 2021 8:59:10 am
Actor-MP Kirron Kher laid to rest all rumours about her health as she made her first public appearance on Friday, to receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Kirron Kher is being treated for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and since the time actor-husband Anupam Kher shared her in April, fans have been concerned about her health.
Anupam Kher took to Instagram on Friday to post a series of pictures of himself with his family, including Kirron, his mother, younger brother actor Raju Kher and sister-in-law, from the vaccination centre in Mumbai. Dressed in a white suit with mask on, Kirron Kher looked frail as she posed at the centre after getting vaccinated. “We got our 2nd vaccination done. Thank you #SisterAnnie #DrAfsa and @nanavatihospital for making it possible. Mom was the bravest. Chanting #OmNamahShivay helped me and hopefully @kirronkhermp bhabhi @kherreema and brother @rajukherofficial also!! #MaskUp #StaySafe #GetVaccinated.”
Soon after his post, Anupam Kher wrote a note on Instagram addressing “negative news” around Kirron Kher’s health. “There is a rumour going around about #Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe.”
Late April, Anupam Kher gave a health update about his wife in an Instagram live session. He shared, “Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is in good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine.”
