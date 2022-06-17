Kirron Kher, son Sikander gang up against Anupam Kher, bring in Anil Kapoor. He says: ‘Maa ke jazbaat’ 

Sikander Kher took to Instagram to share a video with his family, mother Kirron Kher and father Anupam Kher, and the five-minute video has Sikander and Kirron having some laughs at Anupam’s expense. The video starts off with Kirron thanking her fans for their birthday wishes. As Sikander pans the camera and introduces Anupam, who is eating, he is upset with the light coming on his face.

After some light banter, Anupam asks Sikander, “Are you making this video for your smart lines or my smart lines?” and Sikander responds, “Your smart lines dad.” This is where Kirron jumps into the conversation and reminds Anupam that he has been making his own videos for years now, “But Anupam, you make your own videos every morning with your smart lines. Let Sikander make some with his smart lines.” At this, Anupam starts laughing and says “Maa ke jazbaat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MyselfSikandarThisSide (@sikandarkher)

Kirron next goes on to say that when he makes videos with his own mother Dulaari, then he doesn’t get reminded of these ‘maa ke jazbaat’. Sikander, in the middle of this fun banter, is having a huge laugh.

The second part of the video has Sikander praising Anil Kapoor’s style sense which leaves Anupam asking “Why are we talking about Anil?” After some more praise, Anupam tells Sikander, “If you want to talk about Anil, please go to his house and talk to him.”

The home video is a cute insight into the Kher residence.