scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Kirron Kher, son Sikander gang up against Anupam Kher, bring in Anil Kapoor. He says: ‘Maa ke jazbaat’ 

Sikander Kher shared the cutest video from the Kher residence as Anupam and Kirron exchanged the most adorable banter.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 17, 2022 11:30:19 am
kirron kher anupam kherSikander Kher shared the most hilarious video with parents Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher. (Photo: Sikander Kher/Instagram)

Sikander Kher took to Instagram to share a video with his family, mother Kirron Kher and father Anupam Kher, and the five-minute video has Sikander and Kirron having some laughs at Anupam’s expense. The video starts off with Kirron thanking her fans for their birthday wishes. As Sikander pans the camera and introduces Anupam, who is eating, he is upset with the light coming on his face.

After some light banter, Anupam asks Sikander, “Are you making this video for your smart lines or my smart lines?” and Sikander responds, “Your smart lines dad.” This is where Kirron jumps into the conversation and reminds Anupam that he has been making his own videos for years now, “But Anupam, you make your own videos every morning with your smart lines. Let Sikander make some with his smart lines.” At this, Anupam starts laughing and says “Maa ke jazbaat.”

Kirron next goes on to say that when he makes videos with his own mother Dulaari, then he doesn’t get reminded of these ‘maa ke jazbaat’. Sikander, in the middle of this fun banter, is having a huge laugh.

The second part of the video has Sikander praising Anil Kapoor’s style sense which leaves Anupam asking “Why are we talking about Anil?” After some more praise, Anupam tells Sikander, “If you want to talk about Anil, please go to his house and talk to him.”

Best of Express Premium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...Premium
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should doPremium
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should do
There is a concerted effort to plug procedural gaps in death penalty sent...Premium
There is a concerted effort to plug procedural gaps in death penalty sent...
More Premium Stories >>

The home video is a cute insight into the Kher residence.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora: 7 celebrity photos you can’t miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement