Kirron Kher roasts Karan Johar at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash: ‘Jitni nazakat tum me hai…’

Actor Kirron Kher took a few fun pot-shots at filmmaker Karan Johar at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash. The star-studded party was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Anupam Kher, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Kapoor and many others. Karan shared a video that showed him trying to have a conversation with Kirron Kher, but instead receiving playful jibes in return.

In the video, Kirron poked fun at Karan’s dressing sense. Karan asked her, “Aren’t we late for Karwa Chauth,” as she was wearing a bright salwar suit. Kirron hit back, saying, “You shut up. Tu jo ye anarkali ban ke aaya hua hai na, thodi der me mujra andar hone wala hai.” She continued, “Jitni nazakat tum me hai, itni kisi aurat mein nahi hai yahaa pe.” Karan Johar wasn’t deterred by her jibes and replied, “I have a feeling that my outfit has a lot of texture and embroidery. It’s beautiful. I think what you are wearing is a little bit seen.” The two laughed about each other’s personalities and Kirron said, “Much better than yours, everybody knows it. Even you know this.”

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, “The OG #TOODLES @kirronkhermp is back!!!”

Kirron Kher had earlier shared photos from the party. She also posted a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali.”

Karan Johar has just wrapped up Season 7 of his chat show, Koffee with Karan, and is now looking forward to the release of his film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which has a stellar cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.