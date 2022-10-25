scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Kirron Kher roasts Karan Johar at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash: ‘Jitni nazakat tum me hai…’

Karan Johar shared a video in which he tried having a conversation with Kirron Kher, but instead got playful jibes in return.

Kirron KherKirron Kher took pot-shots at Karan Johar (Photos: instagram/ Karan Johar)

Actor Kirron Kher took a few fun pot-shots at filmmaker Karan Johar at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash. The star-studded party was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Anupam Kher, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Kapoor and many others. Karan shared a video that showed him trying to have a conversation with Kirron Kher, but instead receiving playful jibes in return.

In the video, Kirron poked fun at Karan’s dressing sense. Karan asked her, “Aren’t we late for Karwa Chauth,” as she was wearing a bright salwar suit. Kirron hit back, saying, “You shut up. Tu jo ye anarkali ban ke aaya hua hai na, thodi der me mujra andar hone wala hai.” She continued, “Jitni nazakat tum me hai, itni kisi aurat mein nahi hai yahaa pe.” Karan Johar wasn’t deterred by her jibes and replied, “I have a feeling that my outfit has a lot of texture and embroidery. It’s beautiful. I think what you are wearing is a little bit seen.” The two laughed about each other’s personalities and Kirron said, “Much better than yours, everybody knows it. Even you know this.”

Also Read |Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora dazzle at the Kapoor Diwali bash. See photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, “The OG #TOODLES @kirronkhermp is back!!!”

Kirron Kher had earlier shared photos from the party. She also posted a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phonePremium
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phone
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...Premium
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...

Karan Johar has just wrapped up Season 7 of his chat show, Koffee with Karan, and is now looking forward to the release of his film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which has a stellar cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 08:28:23 pm
Next Story

Ronaldo returns to training with United squad after omission

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

varun dhawan, madhuri dixit, ajay devgn
Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement