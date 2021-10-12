Kirron Kher on cancer diagnosis: ‘It’s something I had to accept’

Anupam Kher earlier this year informed about wife Kirron Kher being detected with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer. He also shared that the actor and MP was undergoing treatment for the same. Son Sikander, through numerous social media posts, keeps updating fans about her health, and recently Kirron too, through an Instagram post shared that she was working from home.

In a recent interview, Kirron Kher shared that she was doing much better now, and also informed that she never stopped working. “I’ve been working even when I was in the hospital, going through treatment. I’ve been in touch with people on my phone all along. In fact, I recently inaugurated an oxygen plant in Chandigarh, virtually. But my doctor isn’t letting me travel anywhere, especially by air, since my immunity is slightly compromised due to the treatment,” she told Hindustan Times.

The actor also opened up about the anguish that one goes through during the treatment as she said, “It’s not the ideal situation to be in. Par yeh zindagi hai. One learns to deal with it and carry on. There’s no way out except to treat it. Nobody likes going through the treatment or its side effects.”

The 69-year-old actor continues to visit the hospital once a month for maintenance therapy. She added that while some people get cured, some don’t; “Even the doctors don’t know how and why it happened. Medical science doesn’t really have a concrete answer. I would much rather not have it. But it’s something I had to accept.”

Overwhelmed with the love and wishes that came her way during this tough time, the Khoobsurat actor said that while she hasn’t been active on social media, husband Anupam Kher keeps her updated about all the messages. “I am so touched by the love that I’ve received from people. They’ve been so kind. I’ve been getting wonderful messages. I’m not very active on social media. But Anupam ji has been telling me about it. I’m grateful to them and to God,” Kirron Kher concluded.