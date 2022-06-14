Sikander Kher recalls why mom Kirron Kher missed out on her ‘prime years’ as an actor: ‘She gave up on that dream’

Kirron Kher is celebrating her 70th birthday on Tuesday and on the occasion, her son, actor Sikander Kher wrote a special note for his mother and acknowledged that she gave up a thriving career in the movies during her “prime years.” Sikander mentioned that even though Kirron later became known as a stellar actor, she “gave up on that dream” for many years, all because of him.

Sikander shared with Pinkvilla that Kirron had come to Mumbai to become an actor but since he was very young at the time, she focused all her energy on raising him. “Mom had come to Bombay to become an actor. But she gave up on that dream so that she could look after me, missing out on her prime years. She didn’t take up any work assignments during my growing years. The way she has sacrificed her dreams for me, I wonder if I could have done the same. That extent of selflessness is rare,” he shared.

Sikander mentioned that when she did enter films, Kirron instantly had many admirers. “Eventually, she did enter films and left a mark. She poured life into her characters and won acclaim. I’ve seen her work hard as an actor. Punctuality and perseverance are her strengths,” he said.

Sikander shared that one of his most cherished memories of his mother is her feeding him when her own hands when he was little. The Aarya actor wrote that he was a “complete mama’s boy” and even carried her photo in his wallet until a few years ago.

“One memory I cherish is of her feeding me with her own hands when I was around six or seven. Those would be the tastiest morsels. I was brought up by Mom mostly. Dad (Anupam Kher) was always shooting. She’d take me along wherever she went, even if she was stepping out for dinner. I was a complete mama’s boy. Earlier, I even carried her picture in my wallet,” he shared.

Anupam Kher also took to social media to wish his wife and wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God’s special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years. May @sikandarkher get married soon.😬. Love & prayers always!😍🕉 @kirronkhermp #HappyBirthday #Laughter”

A few months ago, Sikander and Kirron shared the stage on Sony TV’s India’s Got Talent where Kirron said that he wants her son to get married. “Today, I am happy that Sikander is sitting next to me. Glad to see that he is doing some good work. But only one thing is missing, I want a daughter-in-law,” she said, and it left Sikander visibly embarrassed.