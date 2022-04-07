Kirron Kher meets Jaya Bachchan in Parliament, Nafisa Ali calls them her ‘elegant friends’

Veteran actors and politicians, Jaya Bachchan and Kirron Kher, recently met during a Parliament session. Kirron, who is a Lok Sabha member and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, shared the photo from their meet on social media. Jaya Bachchan is a Rajya Sabha member and a member of the Samajwadi Party.

In the photo, Kirron is seen wearing a white kurta, and Jaya has opted for a cotton saree. Sharing the photo, Kirron wrote, “Wonderful to meet Jaya after so long in Parliament.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirron Kher (@kirronkhermp)

As Kirron posted the picture, actor Nafisa Ali commented on it saying, “My elegant friends.” Television actor Arjun Bijlani dropped a heart emoji on the photo. One Instagram user wrote, “Two elegant ladies in one frame❤️❤️❤️❤️” Another added, “True symbol elegance and beauty, women power❤️🙌🙌”. One of them also took a jibe at both the actors belonging to different political parties. “JHAGRA NAHI KIYE? (Didn’t you fight?)” read a comment.

Currently, Kirron Kher is seen judging the TV reality show, India’s Got Talent along with Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah. This is her first project after being treated for cancer.

Jaya Bachchan, who was last seen in a guest appearance in the 2016 film Ki & Ka, will soon be seen in a full-fledged role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.