Anupam Kher wishes ‘dearest’ Kirron Kher on birthday

Kirron Kher turned 65 today. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram) Kirron Kher turned 65 today. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

It is Kirron Kher’s birthday today. Her husband and actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared adorable photos of the actor-turned-politician to wish her on her birthday.

He wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry you are on your own in #Chandigarh and both @sikandarkher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always.”

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher got married in 1985. The actor made her debut with the Punjabi film Aasra Pyar Da (1983). She also appeared in Pestonjee (1987) in which she acted in a small role alongside Anupam Kher.

She won the Special Jury Award at the 1997 National Film Awards for the Shyam Benegal directorial Sardari Begum (1996).

Kirron Kher is mostly known for her work in films such as Devdas (2002), Main Hoon Na (2004), Hum Tum (2004), Veer-Zaara (2004), Rang De Basanti (2006) among others.

