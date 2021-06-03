Kirron Kher, battling cancer, makes appearance in son Sikandar Kher’s video, asks him to get married

Sikandar Kher shows her mother Kirron Kher is getting better as she fights cancer. (Photos: Sikandar Kher/Instagram)

Sikanar Kher went live on Instagram on Wednesday night, giving a glimpse of his mother, actor- politician Kirron Kher, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer. Anupam Kher had shared Kirron‘s diagnosis on Twitter a few months ago, revealing that she has multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Sikandar captioned his session with: “This one is short and sweet .. a hello from the family with tit bits from me as well .. thank you all for the love you send my mother ❤️.”

Sikandar began the Instagram live session by saying, “I am sitting with the parents and you can get a nice glimpse of Mrs Kher’s feet.” At this, Kirron did a funny jig with her feet to say “hello”. Kirron looked frail but happy in the video. She also had her arm in a sling.

Sikander also thanked well-wishers of the family and said Kirron was much better. He said, “Thank you for all your love, now that you saw her feet. Thank you for constantly asking about her, she should hear this because I am not around all day when you ask, and she is here. Thank you so much, she is doing a lot better.”

Kirron, who is seen resting on her couch, asked Sikander to show her face in the video. She then greeted people with a big smile and said, “Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love, thank you very much.” Sikandar’s video also featured his father, actor Anupam Kher.

Kirron can also be heard asking Sikander to get married soon as “you’ll be 41 in a few months”.

In April this year, Anupam had opened up about Kirron’s illness. He had said in a social media post, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.”

He had later dismissed speculation about her health, confirming “She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe.”