Kirron Kher, battling cancer, appears in Anupam Kher, Sikander Kher videos on her birthday: ‘A big thank you’

Actor turned politician Kirron Kher celebrated her 69th birthday on Monday with her husband, actor Anupam Kher and son Sikander. Kirron, who is battling cancer, took to social media to thank fans and colleagues for their wishes. Expressing gratitude, the actor shared a special message on video, which Anupam Kher posted on his social media platforms.

Kirron thanked her fans, friends and followers for sending her love. With folded hands, Kirron says, “I want to say a big thank you. Thank you so much for all your good wishes and all your love and all your prayers.”

Anupam Kher shared the video and captioned it: “Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes for Kirron on her birthday! Here she personally thanks all of you. Jai Ho.”

The actors’ son Sikander also shared a special video featuring her. He wrote, “Here she is. Looking stunning.” Kirron said in the video, “Sikander keeps giving me the messages. Am so happy that you keep remembering me and send me so much love.”

Thank you so much, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, for your heartwarming wishes on my birthday. I feel humbled 🙏 @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Ashnnizmn7 — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) June 14, 2021

Kirron took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending her good wishes on her birthday. Her tweets reads, “Thank you so much, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, for your heartwarming wishes on my birthday. I feel humbled Folded hands @PMOIndia.”

Kirron is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Anupam had revealed in April that she has multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He had said in a social media post, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.”

He had later dismissed speculation about her health, and said, “She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon.” He also requested fans not to spread “negative news”.

On the work front, she was last seen in 2014 film Punjab 1984. She is best known for projects like Singh Is Kinng, Devdas, Om Shanti Om, among others. She is a member of Parliament from Chandigarh.