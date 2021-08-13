Kirron Kher appears in son Sikandar’s video, asks him to get married: ‘Who will wear my sarees, jewellery?’

Actor Sikandar Kher went live on Instagram on Thursday night and gave a sneak peek into how his mother Kirron Kher has been recuperating. Kirron was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Anupam Kher and Sikandar had announced in April that the actress-MP is suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Anupam later said that she is on the road to recovery.

Talking about how she has been staying at home, Kirron said in the video, “I’m fed up of being closed up in the house, watching TV. After a while, I switch off, I don’t know what I’m even watching.”

As the mother-son duo continued their banter, Sikandar shared with Kirron how filmmaker Rajiv Menon had once offered him a film and asked if he can sing. He said he had replied that ‘I can sing in the toilet’, leaving his mother laughing.

He then shared that the song he sang for the film, as a test, went to AR Rahman, but the film was never made. Kirron asked if Sikandar heard from Rahman. “I never had a word with AR Rahman,” he replied as Kirron confessed that even she can’t sing.

People watching the livestream commented that Sikandar looks a lot like Kirron. The actor, however, said that Kirron should have had a daughter as she would have looked as beautiful as “mother ship”. To this, Kirron asked him to get married soon. “You get married. I have so many sarees and jewellery, who will I give all these things?” Sikandar joked that he will wear her sarees. “Main pehnunga aapki saariya (I’ll drape your sarees),” he said.

Kirron also shared that she is catching up on some Korean shows and not thinking about Bollywood movies nowadays. She also asked her son to spend more time with her. “Come and spend time with me, I am so glad you did it today, at least sit for 30 minutes with me,” she said.

Sikandar is shooting a Vasan Bala film. Kirron was last seen in Punjab 1984.