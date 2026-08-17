Kiran Rao pens an emotional note as pet cat dies, son Azad Rao in tears: ‘Our hearts forever’

Actor Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad bid a teary farewell to their pet cat Miri. Several videos of Aamir’s 14-year-old son crying had surfaced on social media. Now, the his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao has also penned an emotional note for their deceased pet.

Kiran Rao’s emotional note for their deceased cat

Kiran Rao wrote on Instagram, “Miri Cat left us to yesterday to bask in eternal sunshine and have an endless supply of birds and critters to chase. She was one hella cool cat. Named for her peppery coat, Miri was a consummate hunter who liked to drink from nice glasses, and used the elevator to travel up and down in the building.”