Kiran Rao pens an emotional note as pet cat dies, son Azad Rao in tears: ‘Our hearts forever’

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and son Azad bid an emotional farewell to their beloved pet cat Miri, as Kiran penned a heartfelt note remembering their cherished companion.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
2 min readMumbaiAug 17, 2026 01:07 PM IST
aamir khan catAamir Khan, Kiran Rao and their son Azaad mourn the loss of their pet cat Miri.
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Actor Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad bid a teary farewell to their pet cat Miri. Several videos of Aamir’s 14-year-old son crying had surfaced on social media. Now, the his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao has also penned an emotional note for their deceased pet.

Kiran Rao’s emotional note for their deceased cat

Kiran Rao wrote on Instagram, “Miri Cat left us to yesterday to bask in eternal sunshine and have an endless supply of birds and critters to chase. She was one hella cool cat. Named for her peppery coat, Miri was a consummate hunter who liked to drink from nice glasses, and used the elevator to travel up and down in the building.”

Also read | Why Dil Chahta Hai hits different 25 years later: It knew adulthood would change friendship

 

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A post shared by Kiran Rao (@raodyness)

“She had the softest-ever coat, and generously collected her hafta of scratches and brushing from all of us and anyone who passed through the house. And what she loved doing most was lying around in dappled sunlight, stretched out like the queen that she was… She has our hearts forever. Miri is now resting in peace on our farm, surrounded by birdsong.”

On Saturday, several videos of Aamir and Kiran’s son Azad crying surfaced on social media. The family was seen leaving from the hospital with the cat’s mortal remains.

 

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A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

In July, Aamir Khan got married for the third time with girlfriend Gauri Spratt. Before this he was married to Kiran Rao. The two have a son Azad from this marriage. Aamir Khan’s first wife is film producer Reena Dutta. They have two children – Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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