Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Kiran Rao part of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival jury panel

Kiran RaoKiran Rao from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: advaitchandan/Instagram)

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has joined the jury panel of the 2022 All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), scheduled to be held from November 17 to November 27.

Known for her 2011 directorial debut Dhobi Ghat and producing films like Dangal and Laal Singh Chaddha, Rao said she had a wonderful time being part of the jury of the gala billed as one of India’s only film festivals focused on sustainability, nature and the environment.

“The festival has always been active in spreading awareness about the environment, and I am very happy to have been invited to participate. This year’s curation has some really excellent films which showcase a diverse range of environmental issues from all over the world.

“ALT EFF is an urgent initiative, and a fine example of how cinema can change our perspectives and habits, and help us preserve our natural world. I hope that people sign up and watch these films, to truly appreciate how we are one planet and all life is interconnected,” Rao, also the co-founder of the NGO Paani Foundation, said in a statement.

Conceptualised by environmental entrepreneur Kunal Khanna, ALT EFF will showcase 55 films in the upcoming edition. Started in 2020 in a virtual format, this year the festival will be held in a hybrid format, with virtual as well as limited physical screenings.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 01:30:23 pm
Entertainment
Photos

