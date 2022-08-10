Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies gets release date, watch teaser

August 10, 2022 1:56:53 pm
In filmmaker Kiran Rao’s upcoming directorial Laapataa Ladies, two young brides in rural India go missing from a train. It leads to chaos, confusion, suspicion and a lot of searching. The comedy-drama, backed by Rao and superstar Aamir Khan, is finally set to release theatrically on March 3, 2023.
Laapataa Ladies marks Rao’s return to direction 11 years after her debut film Dhobi Ghat. The teaser of the movie dropped on Wednesday and will also be attached to the prints of Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which opens on August 11.
The official synopsis of Laapataa Ladies reads, “When two young brides get lost from a train, the chaos that ensues is both funny and moving – accidentally sparking a journey no one expects.” The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.
While Laapataa Ladies has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the script is based on an award winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai is credited with the film’s screenplay and dialogues, with additional dialogues written by Divyanidhi Sharma.
Laapataa Ladies is the first collaboration of Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan since they announced their separation last year. Rao and Khan have remained close friends.
Kiran Rao made her debut with Dhobi Ghat, which featured Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra, and Aamir Khan in an extended appearance. Laapataa Ladies is her second feature. In 2018, the filmmaker had opened up about how Dhobi Ghat would have had a “different reception” if it released in the time of OTT.
“The world has changed in the last five to seven years hugely. My film released at the beginning of January in 2011 and it was the beginning of multiplexes. Today, opportunities are endless and people are accustomed to watching different kind of cinema thanks to the internet and OTT platforms. There is a better universe for small films. I think Dhobi Ghat would have certainly got a different reception if it would have been released seven years later,” Rao had said.
