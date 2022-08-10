scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies gets release date, watch teaser

Laapataa Ladies marks the return of Kiran Rao to direction 11 years after her celebrated debut Dhobi Ghat.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 10, 2022 1:56:53 pm
Laapataa LadiesKiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is set to open in cinemas next year.

In filmmaker Kiran Rao’s upcoming directorial Laapataa Ladies, two young brides in rural India go missing from a train. It leads to chaos, confusion, suspicion and a lot of searching. The comedy-drama, backed by Rao and superstar Aamir Khan, is finally set to release theatrically on March 3, 2023.

Laapataa Ladies marks Rao’s return to direction 11 years after her debut film Dhobi Ghat. The teaser of the movie dropped on Wednesday and will also be attached to the prints of Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which opens on August 11.

The official synopsis of Laapataa Ladies reads, “When two young brides get lost from a train, the chaos that ensues is both funny and moving – accidentally sparking a journey no one expects.” The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.

While Laapataa Ladies has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the script is based on an award winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai is credited with the film’s screenplay and dialogues, with additional dialogues written by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

Laapataa Ladies is the first collaboration of Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan since they announced their separation last year. Rao and Khan have remained close friends.

Also Read: |Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta at least once a week: ‘I have the highest regard and respect for both…’

Kiran Rao made her debut with Dhobi Ghat, which featured Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra, and Aamir Khan in an extended appearance. Laapataa Ladies is her second feature. In 2018, the filmmaker had opened up about how Dhobi Ghat would have had a “different reception” if it released in the time of OTT.

“The world has changed in the last five to seven years hugely. My film released at the beginning of January in 2011 and it was the beginning of multiplexes. Today, opportunities are endless and people are accustomed to watching different kind of cinema thanks to the internet and OTT platforms. There is a better universe for small films. I think Dhobi Ghat would have certainly got a different reception if it would have been released seven years later,” Rao had said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 01:56:53 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 pe...
Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 pe...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vijay Varma shares a tight hug with 'Darlings' Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah, selfie with Shah Rukh Khan
Vijay Varma shares a tight hug with ‘Darlings’ Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah, selfie with Shah Rukh Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement