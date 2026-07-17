Kiran Rao backs Sonam Wangchuk as Aamir Khan denies 3 Idiots’ Rancho was based on him

Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite fast entered its 20th day on Friday. On Thursday night, filmmaker Kiran Rao joined several prominent academics, artists and public figures in signing an open letter urging the activist to end his fast while calling on the Union government to initiate meaningful dialogue over his demands.

Wangchuk, the climate activist and education reformer whose life inspired Aamir Khan’s beloved character Rancho in the blockbuster 3 Idiots, has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

He is protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) examination, with his prolonged fast drawing widespread concern from across the country.

Kiran Rao’s post for Sonam Wangchuk

Like several other celebrities who have extended their support to Sonam Wangchuk, Kiran Rao also expressed deep concern over the activist’s deteriorating health during his indefinite hunger strike. In a show of solidarity, the filmmaker has also changed her Instagram display picture to an image featuring Sonam Wangchuk with the message, “I Support Sonam.”

In her note, Kiran Rao wrote, “I stand in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP, and all the citizens of this country, young and old, who are protesting for the rights of our students. My salaams to Sonam ji, Neha, Maneesh, Ameen and all the others for undertaking a hunger strike to make sure that justice is served. Our nation is indebted to you for shaking us out of our apathy and reminding us that every voice counts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Rao (@raodyness)

She added, “It is so distressing to witness the complete silence that this hunger strike has been met with, even after 19 days. What will it take for those in power to listen to the people?… it is shocking and inhumane. I urge the government to enter into a dialogue with the protestors, to understand the pain of the students, and end this impasse. We the people have a right to be heard. #sonamwangchuk #neet #cockroachjanataparty.”

Aamir Khan denies Rancho was based on Sonam Wangchuk

Kiran Rao’s support comes amid Aamir Khan addressing the long-held belief that his iconic character Rancho in 3 Idiots was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk. The actor recently clarified that the popular assumption is factually incorrect, saying neither he nor the film’s writers were aware of Wangchuk while making the 2009 blockbuster. However, Aamir expressed deep concern over the activist’s deteriorating health and hoped he would end his indefinite fast soon.

WATCH; The character of Rancho was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk. Though, I am concerned about him & hope he ends his fast: Aamir Khan’s first response on Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike which enters Day 20. pic.twitter.com/o1gPEaYOpc — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) July 17, 2026

Bollywood stands with Sonam Wangchuk

Several Bollywood celebrities and digital creators have come out in support of education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding education reforms, accountability for paper leaks, and the resignation of the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Calling for a peaceful resolution, many public figures have urged the government to open a dialogue with Wangchuk while also appealing to him to end his fast for the sake of his health.

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Among those extending support are Zeenat Aman, who described Wangchuk as one of India’s greatest minds and urged authorities to negotiate with him; 3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya, who shared an emotional video saying, “I don’t want Phunsukh Wangdu to die,” referring to the iconic character inspired by Wangchuk; Sonakshi Sinha, who said that asking the government for a conversation should never be seen as anti-national; and veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, who jointly praised his leadership while requesting him to end the hunger strike and continue his long-term fight. Shabana Azmi also lauded his commitment and appealed to him to protect his health so he can continue guiding students.

Other film personalities, including Abhay Deol, Prakash Raj, Soni Razdan, Atul Kulkarni, and Anurag Kashyap, have also voiced their support, while digital creators such as Bhuvan Bam, Munawar Faruqui, Ashish Chanchlani, and Purav Jha have amplified his message across social media to raise awareness about the ongoing protest.