Kiran Rao backs Imran Khan as he receives notice to leave India: ‘Loved here and fought here’

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has come out in support of actor Imran Khan after he was asked to leave India by October 28. Reacting to the notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Kiran expressed disbelief over the development. Actors Raza Murad and Gajendra Chauhan, however, have defended the authorities’ action, saying Imran should follow the rules applicable to foreign nationals.

Imran, who holds US citizenship and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, received the notice from the FRRO in Mumbai following his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. His legal team has challenged the notice in the Bombay High Court.

Kiran Rao reacts to Imran Khan’s FRRO notice

On Thursday, Kiran took to Instagram to respond to a post about the notice issued to Imran. Expressing disbelief over the development, she wrote, “Wah, now it’s Mumbai police?”

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She also highlighted how much of Imran’s life has been spent in India, writing, “43 years old. 40 of those years in India. Studied here, worked here, succeeded here, failed here, loved here and fought here.”

Kiran Rao posted in support of Imran Khan. Kiran Rao posted in support of Imran Khan.

Kiran Rao is Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, while Imran Khan is Aamir’s nephew.

Actor Zayn Marie, who attended the protest alongside Imran, also shared a photograph of herself hugging Imran and Lekha Washington. The picture appeared to have been taken after the demonstration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Khan (@zaynmarie)

Actor Amrita Bagchi expressed solidarity with Imran through an Instagram story. She wrote, “You’ve inspired many people. Expect this whole generation to run to airport for you.” She tagged Imran and Lekha in the post. The story was reposted by Zayn Marie and Lekha Washington.

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Earlier, actor Saba Azad had also reacted to the news. Expressing her disapproval, she wrote, “What? This is absolute BS.”

ALSO READ: Inside Imran Khan’s Karjat home that he designed himself after tracking the sun for a year

Raza Murad says Imran Khan should not interfere in India’s internal affairs

Veteran actor Raza Murad offered a contrasting view, saying that foreign nationals should not interfere in India’s internal affairs. Speaking to ANI, he said the authorities were acting within the law and pointed out that Imran had been given time to respond to the notice.

“Whether it is Imran Khan or any other foreign national, there is no reason to interfere in the internal affairs of our country. Now I have come to know that Imran Khan has become a US national and he was an actor here. So, as a US national, he has no right to intervene in the internal affairs of our country.”

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Raza also noted that Imran had not been ordered to leave immediately.

“Mumbai Police is doing this in the framework of the law. And he has not been told to leave the country tomorrow or in 24 hours. He has been given 15 days. If he feels that he is being forced out of the country, then he can approach the court,” he said.

Gajendra Chauhan says Imran Khan should face action

Actor Gajendra Chauhan also criticised Imran’s participation in the protest, arguing that his status as an American citizen meant he should not have taken part in the demonstration.

“He is an American citizen, and he was living here. I don’t think he should have gone to protest because it is against the law. If someone lives on an OCI card in India, he cannot fight the elections, cannot vote, and cannot protest. So, if he has done it, definitely he should be punished,” he told ANI.

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He said the actor should have been more mindful of the support and recognition he had received in the country.

“You have been such a big celebrity in India. You have earned a name, earned money, earned a position. Indians used to love you. Despite that, you go to such a protest, which is against the residential values on which you are living in India. It is a violation of the law. And when there is a violation of the law, then the punishment will be there.”

Ashoke Pandit welcomes government’s decision

Earlier, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit had backed the decision to direct Imran to leave India. Speaking to ANI, he said he was pleased with the government’s action and accused the actor of trying to damage the country’s reputation by participating in the protest.

“I am really very happy… because when you don’t have a right to protest, and you are not a citizen of this country. You go all out to see to it that our country is defamed,” Ashoke told ANI.

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He further urged Imran to understand the rules governing his status in India before participating in political demonstrations.

“So, first educate yourself, study, and ask your family members and elders to explain whether you are allowed to take to the streets and wage a war against this country, because you are trying to create unrest in the country.”

Why was Imran Khan detained in Mumbai?

On October 10, Mumbai Police detained Imran during a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan. The protest was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Explaining his presence at the demonstration, Imran told the media that he had joined as a resident of Mumbai and wanted to raise concerns about restrictions on people’s freedom of movement and expression.

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“I don’t have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people’s voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” he said.

Following a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, the FRRO issued a notice directing Imran to leave India by October 28. The notice cited alleged violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Imran’s legal team has challenged the notice in the Bombay High Court, describing it as “drastic”. His lawyers have argued that the law does not specifically prohibit OCI cardholders from participating in protests.

What does Imran Khan’s OCI status mean?

An Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card is available to eligible people of Indian origin who hold foreign citizenship. Despite its name, OCI status does not confer Indian citizenship. Cardholders continue to be citizens of their respective countries and travel on foreign passports.

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The status provides certain privileges, including a lifelong, multiple-entry visa to India, but does not grant political rights reserved for Indian citizens, such as voting in elections or contesting them.

The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which replaced the Foreigners Act, 1946, governs the entry, stay and removal of foreign nationals in India. Section 29 empowers the Central Government to direct the removal of a foreign national in specified circumstances, including violations of the Act, its rules or orders, or an adverse security report.

However, OCI status alone does not establish that a person is prohibited from attending a protest.