Kiran Kumar tests negative for coronavirus

Kiran Kumar has tested negative for coronavirus. (Photo: Express Archive) Kiran Kumar has tested negative for coronavirus. (Photo: Express Archive)

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar, who tested positive for coronavirus on May 14, has now tested negative. The actor has been under home quarantine for the past two weeks.

“After being retested for COVID-19, I am happy to say that I have tested negative. My family is still following strict home isolation. I was totally asymptomatic, and apart from the boredom that accompanies isolation, I had no other complaints,” Kumar said in a statement.

The 74-year-old actor has expressed gratitude to his support staff, family and the team of doctors and nurses that helped him over the last two weeks.

“For being by our side in these challenging times, I would like to say a loud and resonating thank you to all our support staff. I would like to take a breath to thank all the wonderful friends and family that have offered their unwavering support, whether it be through endless facetime calls or home remedies steeped in love and haldi. A special thank you to my brother in law Dr Deepak Ugra for standing by us like our personal medico superman. Doctors and medical workers are the real superheroes, and no amount of praise can do justice to their service,” Kiran Kumar said.

The Dhadkan actor has been staying alone on a floor just above his family residence. Kumar said that he approached self-isolation with optimism. “I am continuing to take this forced time out as an opportunity to introspect and focus on life’s small pleasures. The days are spent meditating, catching up on ample OTT content and reading books I have long forgotten I’d bought. We all held on to our optimism, and if there’s one take away I have from this, is that there’s nothing to fear but fear itself,” the actor concluded.

