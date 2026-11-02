King song ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’: Shah Rukh Khan romances Deepika Padukone, hints at a tragic twist

King song ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’: On the occasion of his 61st birthday, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s next action thriller King dropped the first song from the film just minutes after the clock struck midnight on Monday, November 2. “Tu Mil Jaaye” from the Siddharth Anand directorial reunites Shah Rukh with his longtime co-star Deepika Padukone, who plays his love interest in the film.

The song starts with Shah Rukh dressed in all black, walking on an island, with a gun in his hand. He insists he’s an aashiq (lover), not a kaatil (murderer). But throughout the song, he balances both, without Deepika even getting a hint of his illicit actions behind her back. Within the first 30 seconds, as he goes to get a bouquet of roses from the hood of his car, he spots a man he’d kidnapped, who’s lying next to the bouquet, all tied up and gagged. Shah Rukh shoots him in the head, takes out the bouquet, and casually goes on a date with Deepika.

The song then goes into familiar territory, with Shah Rukh and Deepika matching hook steps across the island. There’s still an air of intrigue in the background, and this combination may remind many of the popular song “Besharam Rang” from their last collaboration with Siddharth Anand, 2023 blockbuster spy thriller Pathaan.

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Shah Rukh continues his business on the side, smuggling guns for a client by concealing them under a bed of fish in cargo. When Deepika twists her neck while playing volleyball, and Shah Rukh comes to his rescue, trying to straighten it, it intercuts with him cracking the neck of a man he wants dead. There’s also a montage of him being beaten down, screaming in pain as if he’s lost something or someone special, and then going on a man-killing rampage with an axe.

Fans also get a glimpse of Shah Rukh’s ripped eight-pack abs physique, this time with a tattooed torso. The song ends with Shah Rukh addressing the underlying tragedy. “Par iss bar dil mein aag lagi hai. Ab duniya jalaye bina maanega nahi (But the heart’s on fire this time. It wouldn’t be satisfied without burining the world down).” he says, before blowing someone’s brains out in a casino, in what seems to be an extract from the bloody King teaser released earlier this year.

More about the song

“Tu Mil Jaaye”, composed by Sachin-Jigar, also reunites singers Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran. Arijit committed to the track before announcing his retirement from playback singing this past January. It’d thus probably his last one for Shah Rukh, having rendered memorable tracks for him, including “Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari” from Rohit Shetty’s 2013 action romance Chennai Express, “Gerua” from Shetty’s Dilwale (2015), “Hawayein” and “Safar” from Imtiaz Ali’s 2017 romantic comedy Jab Harry Met Sejal, “Zaalima” from Rahul Dholakia’s 2017 crime drama Raees, and “O Maahi” from Rajkumar Hirani’s 2023 romantic drama Dunki.

Arijit also reunites with British pop icon Ed Sheeran, who sings the English rap portions of “Tu Mil Jaaye”. Ed recorded the song earlier this year during his India visit, when he also filmed the viral track “Sapphire”, which featured vocals in Punjabi by Arijit. Shah Rukh also made a cameo in the video of that song, probably returning the favour for Ed making his Bollywood debut with King.

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Written by Kumaar and choreographed by Piyush-Shazia, “Tu Mil Jaaye” has female vocals by Madhumati Bagchi, who gained popularity with her songs “Ramba Ho” and “Shararat” from Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar last year. King is co-produced by Siddharth and wife Mamata Anand’s Marflix Pictures, and Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

King will mark Shah Rukh and Deepika’s sixth film together, after her 2007 debut Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express (2013), Happy New Year (2014), Pathaan (2023), and Jawan (2023), which were all blockbusters. Also starring Abhishek Bachchan as the chief antagonist, along with Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Suhana Khan, and Abhay Verma among others, King is slated to release in cinemas this Christmas on December 24.

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebrations at Mannat

As Shah Rukh turned 61 on Monday, fans thronged his residence of Mannat on Bandra Bandstand at midnight. The palatial bungalow got a King makeover as a life-sized poster of Shah Rukh from his next film, along with the message “Happy Birthday King”, was displayed on its façade. Out of the many posters displayed outside Mannat, one of them carried a message from the actor, “Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all. Lots of love and a big hug.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Security has been tightened outside actor Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ ahead of his birthday today. Fans have also gathered outside his residence. https://t.co/MqKz7Tn5Dx — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2026

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While there’s no clarity whether or when Shah Rukh would come to the balcony and wave at his fans, dozens of his admirers began crowding up outside Mannat since the eve of his birthday. So much so that Mumbai Police began beefing up the security from Sunday evening itself, given the recent spate of threats and shooting incidents at A-list Bollywood celebrities, including the attempted assassination of Tiger Shroff and the email bomb threat for Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow Jalsa.