Pregnant Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town for King, see leaked pics

Arguably one of the most anticipated films of the year is King, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film’s first look was unveiled last year on the superstar’s 60th birthday, and more recently, an official release date announcement confirmed that the project is gearing up for a massive worldwide Christmas debut. As the year approaches its midpoint, production is progressing at full pace, with the makers working diligently to meet both the ambitious timeline and soaring expectations.

On Friday morning, leaked images from the film’s set in Cape Town, South Africa surfaced online, quickly circulating across social media. The stills appear to feature Shah Rukh romancing his female lead, Deepika Padukone. Deepika, who recently announced her second pregnancy, has joined SRK for the shoot in South Africa.