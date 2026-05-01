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Pregnant Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town for King, see leaked pics
A new leaked still from the Cape Town schedule of King shows Shah Rukh Khan romancing Deepika Padukone.
Arguably one of the most anticipated films of the year is King, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film’s first look was unveiled last year on the superstar’s 60th birthday, and more recently, an official release date announcement confirmed that the project is gearing up for a massive worldwide Christmas debut. As the year approaches its midpoint, production is progressing at full pace, with the makers working diligently to meet both the ambitious timeline and soaring expectations.
On Friday morning, leaked images from the film’s set in Cape Town, South Africa surfaced online, quickly circulating across social media. The stills appear to feature Shah Rukh romancing his female lead, Deepika Padukone. Deepika, who recently announced her second pregnancy, has joined SRK for the shoot in South Africa.
From the images, shared on Reddit, hints that the team may be filming a song sequence featuring the two leads. Deepika is seen in a flowing floral-print gown, while Shah Rukh, dressed in an unbuttoned printed shirt, holds her hand as they walk together across the set. Crew members can be seen working in the background.
As the pictures quickly went viral, fans responded with enthusiasm, flooding the comment section with admiration. “Both are looking stunning, styling on point,” read one comment. Another noted, “SRK is looks amazing, better than Jawan and Pathaan,” while a third praised the visual aesthetic, writing, “Why the hell is it looking like a Renaissance painting?”
Deepika Padukone and SRK from the sets of KING in Cape Town, South Africa
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Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy
Just last week, Deepika and her husband, Ranveer Singh, shared a personal milestone on Instagram. In a recent post, the couple revealed that they are expecting their second child, with an image featuring their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans and industry peers alike. Despite this, Deepika continues to balance her professional commitments, actively shooting for both King and her next, Raaka alongside Allu Arjun.
Interestingly, over the past year, Deepika has also been part of a broader industry conversation surrounding work-life balance. Reports suggested that she had advocated for an eight-hour work shift following motherhood. This reportedly led to her stepping away from projects such as Spirit and a sequel to Kalki 2898 AD when her terms could not be accommodated.
About King
King marks the second collaboration between director Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh following the blockbuster success of Pathaan. The film boasts a huge ensemble cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Rani Mukerji. From early indications, the film appears to follow the journey of a deadly assassin portrayed by Shah Rukh. It is slated for release on December 24.
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