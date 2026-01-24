King: Bloodied Shah Rukh Khan roars in action-packed teaser, film to release on Dec 24

The release date for the Siddharth Anand directorial King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been revealed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan in a still from the release date announcement video of King. (Photo: YouTube/Red Chillies)

The stakes have never been higher as anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan’s next big flick, King, continues to grow. Adding to the excitement, Red Chillies Entertainment has officially announced the film’s release date with an action-packed clip from the movie. King is set to hit theatres on December 24.

The release date announcement video opens with the words, “It’s time to roar,” as the audience sees a bloodied Shah Rukh Khan standing atop a snowy mountain. The camera then zooms in for a close-up of SRK, his face smeared with blood, as high-octane rock music builds the atmosphere. He is then seen shattering a glass ceiling and leaping into a building. After the release date is announced, the words “This Christmas, fear wears the crown” flash in red on the screen. Just before landing a punch on his foe, Shah Rukh can be heard saying, “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon (I’m not fear, I am destruction).”

The Siddharth Anand directorial has been in the pipeline for quite some time, with all Bollywood fans eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh’s return. His last theatrical release was Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which was a disappointment for most, despite having a star studded cast. Before that, fans saw Shah Rukh lead Atlee’s Jawan (2023) and Anand’s Pathaan (2023), with both films achieving big numbers at the box office.

ALSO READ: Bollywood singer claims he was paid Rs 10,000 for iconic Shah Rukh Khan song, says ‘A-list singers charge Rs 3 crore per song’

Apart from Shah Rukh, the cast of King is quite an exciting one, with his daughter Suhana Khan making her theatrical debut with the film. She was previously seen in the Netflix film Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The rest of the cast includes Deepika Padukone, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal. The film is also rumoured to star Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Saurabh Shukla, Akshay Oberoi, and Karanvir Malhotra. According to IMDb, names like Jackie and Anil Kapoor have already been confirmed.

