King: Bloodied Shah Rukh Khan roars in action-packed teaser, film to release on Dec 24

The stakes have never been higher as anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan’s next big flick, King, continues to grow. Adding to the excitement, Red Chillies Entertainment has officially announced the film’s release date with an action-packed clip from the movie. King is set to hit theatres on December 24.

The release date announcement video opens with the words, “It’s time to roar,” as the audience sees a bloodied Shah Rukh Khan standing atop a snowy mountain. The camera then zooms in for a close-up of SRK, his face smeared with blood, as high-octane rock music builds the atmosphere. He is then seen shattering a glass ceiling and leaping into a building. After the release date is announced, the words “This Christmas, fear wears the crown” flash in red on the screen. Just before landing a punch on his foe, Shah Rukh can be heard saying, “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon (I’m not fear, I am destruction).”