Kim Sharma wishes ‘soulmate’ Leander Paes a happy birthday with heartfelt Instagram post. See here

Tennis legend Leander Paes’ girlfriend, actor Kim Sharma on Friday shared a special birthday post for him on Instagram. Describing Leander as her ‘soulmate’, Kim shared pictures of him at the beach, on the court, at Disneyland, and posing with family members.

Another picture showed Leander and Kim at a cooking class together, while the final picture showed them gazing at each other lovingly, the tips of their noses touching. She captioned the photos, “Happy happy birthday to My Sexy, Cool, Funny, Kind, Loving, Disney loving, Handsome, Irresistible, Goofy, Soulmate. #49 never looked this good baby 🤩I love you . May all my wishes for you come true Leo @leanderpaes @julianavansteensel @konikasadler 🤗❤️🎂🥳”

Leander Paes replied in the comments section, “Thanks baby! Creating memories with you is Life @kimsharmaofficial ❤️.” Director Taran Manshukhani and actor Amrita Arora took to the comments section to wish the tennis legend.

Leander Paes is widely regarded as one of the greatest doubles players in the history of tennis, and is known for his tumultous on-court partnership with Mahesh Bhupathi. They recently featured together in the ZEE5 documentary series Break Point. Leander also made an attempt at transitioning into acting with the film Rajdhani Express.

Leander was previously in a relationship with model Rhea Pillai, with whom he has a daughter. Kim has dated actor Harshvardhan Rane. Asked about Kim and Leander’s relationship last year, Harshvardhan had told ETimes, “I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that’s the hottest couple in town.”