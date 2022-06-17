scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Kim Sharma wishes ‘soulmate’ Leander Paes a happy birthday with heartfelt Instagram post. See here

Kim Sharma wished boyfriend Leander Paes a happy birthday with a special Instagram post containing their best memories together.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 5:13:43 pm
Kim Sharma, Leander PaesKim Sharma and Leander Paes started dating in 2021.

Tennis legend Leander Paes’ girlfriend, actor Kim Sharma on Friday shared a special birthday post for him on Instagram. Describing Leander as her ‘soulmate’, Kim shared pictures of him at the beach, on the court, at Disneyland, and posing with family members.

Another picture showed Leander and Kim at a cooking class together, while the final picture showed them gazing at each other lovingly, the tips of their noses touching. She captioned the photos, “Happy happy birthday to My Sexy, Cool, Funny, Kind, Loving, Disney loving, Handsome, Irresistible, Goofy, Soulmate. #49 never looked this good baby 🤩I love you . May all my wishes for you come true Leo @leanderpaes @julianavansteensel @konikasadler 🤗❤️🎂🥳”

Also read |Kim Sharma celebrates a year of dating Leander Paes: ‘Thank you for being mine’

Leander Paes replied in the comments section, “Thanks baby! Creating memories with you is Life @kimsharmaofficial ❤️.” Director Taran Manshukhani and actor Amrita Arora took to the comments section to wish the tennis legend.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

 

Leander Paes is widely regarded as one of the greatest doubles players in the history of tennis, and is known for his tumultous on-court partnership with Mahesh Bhupathi. They recently featured together in the ZEE5 documentary series Break Point. Leander also made an attempt at transitioning into acting with the film Rajdhani Express.

Best of Express Premium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...Premium
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should doPremium
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should do
More Premium Stories >>

Leander was previously in a relationship with model Rhea Pillai, with whom he has a daughter. Kim has dated actor Harshvardhan Rane. Asked about Kim and Leander’s relationship last year, Harshvardhan had told ETimes, “I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that’s the hottest couple in town.”

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra glam up for red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement