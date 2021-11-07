Kim Sharma is all heart for Leander Paes in latest photos, calls him ‘snack’

Actor Kim Sharma took to Instagram and shared a photo with Leander Paes. The actor, who recently made her relationship with the ace tennis player official, posted a photo where the two are all smiles at each other.

Kim, who is known for starring in the film Mohabbatein along with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, shared a lovestruck emoticon with the photo. She also treated fans to a solo photo of Leander, and wrote, “Snack.”

Recently, the couple sent their Diwali wishes to fans, dressed in their traditional outfits. They dropped a picture that also featured their dog. Sharing the picture on her handle, Kim wrote, “Happy Diwali from us to you. I hope you’re happy healthy always. Love and light.”

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes’ dating rumours were sparked when they were spotted holidaying together. The duo vacationed in Goa, in August, and since then, they have not held back from being spotted in public.

Earlier this year, Kim Sharma took to Instagram to pen an appreciation post for Paes. She had shared an old post of Leander’s winning moment at Atlanta Olympics and congratulated him on the 25th anniversary of his bronze win.

While neither Kim nor Leander Paes have spoken publicly about their relationship, Kim’s ex, actor Harshvardhan Rane, had talked about their relationship. Kim and Haseen Dillruba actor Harshavardhan were dating until 2019. When ETimes spoke to Rane about Kim’s new romance, he said, “I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that’s the hottest couple in town.”